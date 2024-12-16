16 Days of Activism: WARIF’s Movement against Gender-Based Violence grows Stronger

In Nigeria, gender-based violence continues to cast a shadow over countless lives, leaving women and girls vulnerable and marginalized.

However, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a collective cry for change echoes across the nation, reminding us of the possibility of a violence-free future.

From November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th, Human Rights Day, communities worldwide come together to spotlight the urgent need to end gender-based violence.

For six consecutive years, the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has led the charge in Nigeria through its impactful No Tolerance March. This initiative unites individuals, communities, and organizations under a shared vision of a nation where women and girls can live free from fear and harm.

The 2024 No Tolerance March reached even greater heights, making its presence felt across Nigerian cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan, in Nigeria, London and Manchester in the United Kingdom, and Frankfurt, Germany as well as across the Midwest, Southern, and Eastern coast of America in Houston, Minnesota, New York and Washington DC.

The march showcased the strength of unity, drawing advocates, survivors, students, and community leaders to take a firm stand against all forms of gender-based violence.

What sets the No Tolerance March apart is its deep connection to the realities in Nigeria. Against the backdrop of systemic challenges and cultural norms that often perpetuate violence, WARIF’s campaign has become a symbol of hope and empowerment.

It is not just a call to action, it is a movement fostering accountability, dialogue, and tangible change in Nigerian communities. Supported by local and international partners, the march serves as both an educational platform and a rallying cry. It creates space for conversations about prevention, the importance of safe spaces, and the systemic barriers that must be dismantled to protect women and girls. Through these efforts, WARIF is shaping a brighter future for future generations.

With its holistic approach, WARIF combines prevention, intervention, and advocacy to support survivors and address the root causes of gender-based violence. From medical and counselling services to community outreach and education programs, WARIF continues to transform lives and create lasting change.

As the 16 Days of Activism continues, the No Tolerance March stands as a powerful testament to the impact of collective action. It reminds us that when communities unite, change is possible, and a violence-free world is within reach. Together, we can ensure that every woman and girl lives with dignity, safety, and the freedom to thrive.

ABOUT WARIF

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organization committed to addressing the high prevalence of sexual violence, trafficking, and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Through impactful and sustainable initiatives, WARIF provides prevention and intervention strategies to support survivors and foster systemic change. By empowering communities and advocating for justice, WARIF continues to lead the fight against gender-based violence.

