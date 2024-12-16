Movies To Watch On DStv This December: Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends With Us And More!

As the year winds down and the holiday season approaches, many tend t0 find themselves trying to unwind. Whether you’re looking to cozy up on the couch or host a movie night with friends, the right movie can elevate any evening. This December, DStv offers an exciting lineup of films to watch with family and friends with its Box Office selection.

From heartwarming dramas to thrilling action flicks, there’s something for everyone. Here are eight movies not to miss out on this season.

Despicable Me 4

Minions (Pierre Coffin), Silas (Steve Coogan), Edith (Dana Gaier), Agnes (Madison Polan), Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Gru Jr., Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and Gru (Steve Carell) appear in “Despicable Me 4.”

Amidst Gru’s (Steve Carell) adjustment to his new family life and their move to a safe house, an old rival and criminal mastermind, Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell), seeks revenge. Can Gru outsmart Maxime’s vengeful plan? Find out in Despicable Me 4.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine

Heartbroken and desperate, Deadpool travels through the multiverse to find an alternate Wolverine. His goal? To save his universe from the Time Variance Authority. This 2024 superhero film packs a punch with lots of exciting moments that will have you at the edge of your seat. Deadpool & Wolverine features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice(2024)



If you loved Wednesday, you’ll love Beetlejuice. This dark fantasy horror film features Jenna Ortega in a gripping tale about the Deetz family’s return to Winter River. When Astrid discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife, she accidentally unleashes chaos with one simple word, Beetlejuice… three times.

Never Let Go



Halle Berry, Percy Daggs, and Anthony B. Jenkins in Never Let Go (2024)

When evil is unleashed on the world, a mother and her twin sons have nowhere but their house for protection. Can their bond and promise to never let go lead to their survival, or will that bond be severed? Watch this American survival horror thriller to find out more. Never Let Go stars Halle Berry, Percy Daggs, Anthony B. Jenkins, and Will Catlett.

The Crow



Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs in The Crow

Musician Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgard) and his fiancee Shelly Webster (FKA Twigs) are brutally murdered by a violent inner-city gang a night before their wedding. One year later, on their death anniversary, Eric rises from the grave assuming the mantle of The Crow to haunt the thugs responsible for his death. Can Draven avenge the death of his soulmate? Find out on The Crow.

It Ends With Us



Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It End With Us (2024)

Exploring themes of domestic violence and emotional abuse, the Colleen Hoover book adaptation tells the story of Lily Bloom. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid sparks a romance, but it’s one riddled with abuse, eerily reminiscent of her parents’ toxic relationship. The film stars Blake Lively alongside Justin Baldoni.

Marmalade



Camila Morrone and Joe Keery partners in crime in Keir O’Donnell’s “Marmalade.”

Starring Joe Keery, Camila Morrone, and Aldis Hodge, Marmalade is a dark twisted tale of love, betrayal, and redemption. A naive young Baron, living with his dying mother, falls under the spell of the mysterious Marmalade. A fateful bank robbery lands him in prison, where he encounters Otis. Otis can help him escape prison, but at what cost?

Gunner



Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth in Gunner

Gunner tells the story of a celebrated war veteran, Colonel Lee Gunner, who returns to his hometown, Clinton, from Afghanistan only to find out that his eldest son is dead. In an attempt to redeem himself, Gunner plans to be there for his two boys, Travis and Luke, but before that, he has to ensure their safety first. The action thriller film features Luke Hemsworth, Morgan Freeman, and many more.

Want to catch more of these blockbusters from the comfort of your home? DStv BoxOffice has you covered! For just N800, you can rent the best movies and binge-watch them. Simply navigate to the BoxOffice section on your DStv decoder and select the movie you’d like to rent. It’s that simple.

