Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

There’s something special about The Jennifer Hudson Show. Sure, the interviews are interesting, the surprises are sweet, and the performances always on point, but it’s the Spirit Tunnel that kicks things off with the kind of joy you can feel through the screen.

Before any guest settles into the couch, they walk through that now-iconic tunnel. The lights flash, the music hits, the crowd goes wild, and for a few seconds, it feels like everyone is cheering just for them.

And the entrances? You need to see how the guests show up. Some burst into full dance mode. Others strut like they’ve waited their whole life for that hallway. A few look completely surprised by the love. Then there are those moments — a little spin, a playful pose, a big smile — that make you want to rewind and watch again.

Over time, a few entrances have stood out. They were extra fun, unexpectedly stylish, or just packed with personality. And if you’re anything like us, you’ve probably watched some of them more than once.

We’ve rounded up five of our favourite Spirit Tunnel entrances that still live rent-free in our heads.

See our top 5 below

Bobby Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

David Oyelowo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Tabitha Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Tyla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Mike Epps