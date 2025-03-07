Bold, Fearless, and Unstoppable: Women’s Stories Streaming on Showmax

International Women’s Month is a time to recognize the strength, resilience, and achievements of women while also pushing for change. This year’s theme, Accelerate Action, highlights the need to break barriers and create a more inclusive world.

Showmax is joining the movement by bringing you powerful stories of women who take bold steps, stand up for what they believe in, and reshape their futures. Whether they’re challenging injustice, navigating power struggles, or defying expectations, these women are proof that progress doesn’t wait, it’s driven by those who dare to take the lead.

Here are the must-watch picks to stream all month long:

LOCAL

Kabiyesi | Showmax Original | New episodes Fridays

What happens when tradition, ambition, and betrayal clash? Kabiyesi is a Showmax Nigerian Original, bringing fans a Yoruba drama inspired by the true story of the reign of Orompoto, the only female Alaafin of Oyo, who ruled the empire in the 16th Century.

In Kabiyesi, Princess Aderiyife isn’t just fighting for her destiny, she’s rewriting the legacy of Oyo-Ile. With political intrigue, high-pressure power struggles, and the weight of a kingdom on her shoulders, she must navigate treacherous waters to secure her family’s future.

This series explores what it means to lead when the world says you can’t, Kabiyesi speaks directly to this year’s IWD theme, “Accelerate Action.” It’s a powerful reminder that when women take bold steps, they don’t just change their own destinies, they rewrite history.

The Real Housewives of Lagos S3 | New episodes Mondays

Power. Reinvention. Breaking barriers. The Real Housewives of Lagos is more than just reality TV, it’s a reflection of the modern woman’s journey. This season, Sophia Momodu, Dabota Lawson, Carolyn Hutchings, Mariam Timmer, and Laura Ikeji are proving that success isn’t handed over; it’s built with grit, ambition, and an unshakable drive to thrive in whatever space they are in.

These women aren’t just socialites; they’re entrepreneurs, trendsetters, and forces to be reckoned with. This season, they’re not just expanding businesses and making headlines, they’re redefining what it means to be unstoppable. In a world that still tries to box women in, they’re choosing to take up space, own their narratives, and accelerate action in every way that matters

Wura S3 | Showmax Original | New episodes Mondays & Tuesdays

There’s power in being underestimated. Wura follows Wura Amoo-Adeleke, a perfect wife, a loving mother, and the ruthless CEO of Frontline Gold Mine.

In the high-stakes world of gold mining, Wura proves that power isn’t given, it’s taken.

She operates in a world where few women rise to the top, balancing family, business, and the dangers that come with success. In season 3, her concealed past threatens her empire and family but the question isn’t whether she’ll survive, but how far she’s willing to go to stay on top.

Cheta M S2 | Showmax Original | New episodes Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays

History may try to forget, but Adanna refuses to be erased. In season 2 of Cheta M the narrative deepens around the star-crossed lovers, Adanna (Oluchi Amajuoyi) and Nnanna (Kingsley Nwachukwu).

Their relationship faces intensified challenges amid escalating tensions between the kingdoms of Mgberi and Ajaani. Adanna is a fearless young woman fighting for love, justice, and the survival of her people.

As the eldest daughter of a council member and a leader among the Umuade women, she must navigate personal and political turmoil in a time of colonial resistance. With themes of defiance, sacrifice, and resilience, Cheta M is a powerful reminder that the women who shape history are often the ones the world tries to silence.

International

It Ends With Us | First on Showmax | Now streaming

Strength is knowing when to walk away. It Ends With Us tells the powerful story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who refuses to let her past define her future. After escaping an abusive relationship with a charming but dangerous neurosurgeon, she is determined to rebuild her life and open a flower shop in Boston. But when her first love reappears, she must confront old wounds and find the courage to break the cycle once and for all.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, this emotional drama is a testament to resilience, self-worth, and the difficult choices women make to reclaim their power. Co-starring Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) and Brandon Sklenar (1923), the film became one of 2024’s biggest hits, ranking as Google’s sixth most-searched movie of the year.

A Very Royal Scandal | Binge from Thursday, 6 March

Based on real-life events, A Very Royal Scandal explores the shocking 2019 Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, led by journalist Emily Maitlis. Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson stars as Maitlis, with Michael Sheen and Billie Piper rounding out the cast. This gripping drama captures the power of investigative journalism and the courage it takes to challenge the elite.

With early award buzz and rave reviews, A Very Royal Scandal dives into the days leading up to the interview, the aftermath, and its lasting impact on the monarchy. If you’re drawn to powerful women who use their voice to hold power accountable, this is a must-watch.

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies | Binge from Monday, 17 March

A smart and thrilling story of two women taking down a conman, this series is as empowering as it is entertaining. Starring Oscar nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Rebekah Staton, this sharp and witty drama is a celebration of sisterhood, resilience, and refusing to be silenced.

With a 4/5-star rating from The Guardian, calling it “a joyfully fun takedown of a scammer ex-husband”, this series is a satisfying must-watch for anyone who loves stories of women standing up for themselves.

The Cleaning Lady S4 | First on Showmax | Wednesdays from 26 March

A powerful story of survival and reinvention, The Cleaning Lady follows Thony, a Cambodian doctor who finds herself entangled in the Mob while trying to save her son.

In Season 4, she takes a bold step towards reclaiming her future—swapping her cleaning uniform for surgical scrubs. As she fights to rebuild her career and secure a better life for her son, Thony proves that women’s strength lies in their resilience, sacrifice, and determination to break barriers.

Winner of five international awards, the series stars Critics Choice winner Elodie Yung and is led by Emmy nominee Daniel Cerone (Dexter) as showrunner.

