Super Falcons Maintain No.1 Spot in Africa & 36th in FIFA Rankings

Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have maintained their position as Africa’s top-ranked team in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings, released on Thursday, March 6, 2025. On the continent, the Super Falcons are followed by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana (53rd), Morocco (61st), Zambia (62nd), and Ghana (66th).

The nine-time African champions remain 36th in the world, despite limited international action in recent months. Their only major competition since last year was the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the lack of additional games due to club football commitments has not affected their standing.

In the FIFA women’s world ranking, teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. The key criterias are:

Result of the match

Home vs away, or neutral ground

Importance of the match

Difference in WWR between the teams

On the global stage, the United States remains the top-ranked women’s team, followed by Spain and Germany in second and third places, respectively. England, a dominant force in women’s football, sits in fourth place, while Janpan rounds out the top five.

See the top 10 women’s teams in the world