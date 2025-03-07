Connect with us

Super Falcons Maintain No.1 Spot in Africa & 36th in FIFA Rankings

Bold, Fearless, and Unstoppable: Women’s Stories Streaming on Showmax

Johnnie Walker and Trace Unite for a Music Experience that Celebrates African Creativity

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Sexual Harassment Allegations & a Controversial Suspension

The RSVP Art Exhibition & Pop-Up: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity and Innovation

Nigeria’s Senate Suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Six Months

Imperial Black Lagos Launch: A Celebration of Craftsmanship, Music & Fashion

The FIFA World Cup Final To Have a Halftime Show For the First Time Ever

Meet Sly Megida – Exploring Identity, Social Justice, and African Storytelling Through Art

Eric Chelle Releases Provisional Squad List for Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Super Falcons Maintain No.1 Spot in Africa & 36th in FIFA Rankings

Nigeria’s Super Falcons remain the highest-ranked women’s football team in Africa
3 hours ago

Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have maintained their position as Africa’s top-ranked team in the latest FIFA women’s world rankings, released on Thursday, March 6, 2025. On the continent, the Super Falcons are followed by South Africa’s Banyana Banyana (53rd), Morocco (61st), Zambia (62nd), and Ghana (66th).

The nine-time African champions remain 36th in the world, despite limited international action in recent months. Their only major competition since last year was the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the lack of additional games due to club football commitments has not affected their standing.

In the FIFA women’s world ranking, teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. The key criterias are:

  • Result of the match
  • Home vs away, or neutral ground
  • Importance of the match
  • Difference in WWR between the teams

On the global stage, the United States remains the top-ranked women’s team, followed by Spain and Germany in second and third places, respectively. England, a dominant force in women’s football, sits in fourth place, while Janpan rounds out the top five.

See the top 10 women’s teams in the world

  • United States of America
  • Spain
  • Germany
  • England
  • Japan
  • Sweden
  • Brazil
  • Korea DPR
  • Netherlands
  • Canada
