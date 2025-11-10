Africa School Games 2025: Building a New Future for Youth Sports in Africa

From October 17 to 19, 2025, the British International School in Lagos became the heartbeat of African youth sports as it hosted the first edition of the Africa School Games. The event brought together over 300 student athletes from 11 schools for three days of spirited competition in swimming, athletics, and football. But beyond the races, jumps, and goals, the Games represented something deeper; a movement redefining how Africa discovers, nurtures, and celebrates its young talent.

Founded by Dr. Seun Akinbohun, Aderoju Ope Ajayi, and Dr. Busola Tejumola, the Africa School Games was born from a simple conviction: Africa needs its own platform to showcase the potential of its children. For too long, opportunities for young athletes have been shaped by external systems. The co-founders envisioned a homegrown structure that gives African students the space to compete, excel, and be recognized on their own terms.

The Games were built on three pillars that define its purpose. The first is Continental Competition — creating a unified stage for school children between the ages of 11 and 15 to compete across multiple sports. The second is Talent Identification and Development — ensuring that exceptional student athletes are not only discovered but nurtured into future professionals. The third is Ecosystem Building — strengthening partnerships between schools, sports federations, governments, and the private sector to sustain long-term growth.

Day One opened with swimming, as student athletes from U11, U13, and U15 divisions displayed discipline, teamwork, and skill. While medals were awarded, the true achievement was the sense of unity and possibility that filled the poolside. The day’s events embodied what the Africa School Games stands for, creating opportunities where none existed before, and inspiring children to dream beyond limitations.

Day Two shifted to athletics, with track and field events testing the speed, strength, and focus of the young athletes. From hurdles and long jump to relays and javelin, each performance echoed the vision of building a school-based sports ecosystem that celebrates African excellence from the ground up. Every stride, throw, and leap told a story of resilience and hope, proof that the foundation for future champions is being laid in schools across the continent.

The final day was marked by intense football matches and the closing ceremony. St. Saviour’s School claimed the top position in the U11 category with 1,042 points, while Grange School dominated the U13 category with 1,168 points. In the U15 division, British International School and Grange School shared the championship title with 909 points each, capturing the essence of teamwork and continental unity.

Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, commended the initiative and expressed confidence that subsequent editions of the Africa School Games would engage even more schools across Africa. His words reflected the larger vision of the Games, to create a legacy that connects sports, education, and national development.

The Africa School Games has quickly grown beyond a competition. It is becoming a blueprint for how Africa can redefine sports as a strategic sector — one that empowers the youth, strengthens schools, and creates opportunities for the next generation. The co-founders remain committed to expanding the platform to more countries and more sports, with the goal of building a talent pipeline that feeds into national teams, scholarships, and global opportunities.

As the lights dimmed on the final day, one message was clear: Africa’s young athletes no longer need to leave the continent to be discovered. They already have a stage of their own. The Africa School Games is not just about medals or trophies. It is about pride, purpose, and the future of African youth sports.

