Magical African Folktale NYSO AND THE EGG Premieres at MUSON Centre

When the rivers dry up and the children stop coming, a village must face its darkest hour. This November, audiences will journey to the mystical village of Akamba as 2wice As Nice Productions and Ibru Studios present the premiere of NYSO AND THE EGG at MUSON Centre.

Written and directed by the celebrated Elvina Baby Ibru, this original stage play weaves African mythology, live music, and stunning visuals into an unforgettable theatrical experience that speaks to both young and old.

A Village. A Goddess. Two Boys. One Impossible Choice.

In Akamba, catastrophe has struck. The land is barren, the waters have vanished, and for years, no male children have been born. Desperate, the King seeks answers from the Oracle, who confronts the enraged goddess Nsesu on behalf of her people.

The goddess agrees to lift her curse, but only if the village accepts her terms. What unfolds is a gripping tale of sacrifice and redemption centered on two boys, Nyso and Bongo, whose fates become intertwined in a divine test that will determine whether their people survive or perish.

Rich with themes of humility, consequence, and the bonds of community, NYSO AND THE EGG delivers powerful moral lessons wrapped in the beauty of African storytelling.

“Theatre has always been the heartbeat of African culture,” says director Elvina Baby Ibru. “With NYSO AND THE EGG, we’re not just entertaining, we’re preserving our heritage and passing down values that matter: forgiveness over revenge, community over self, humility over pride. Children will be mesmerized by the magic. Adults will recognize themselves in the choices these characters face.”

From the opening drumbeat to the final revelation, NYSO AND THE EGG immerses audiences in a world of:

Breathtaking costumes that bring the village and its spirits to life

Live African music performed by a dynamic ensemble

Powerful performances by some of Lagos’ finest stage actors

Universal lessons told through distinctly African voices

Whether you’re introducing your children to theatre, reconnecting with cultural roots, or simply seeking world-class entertainment, this production delivers on every level.

Featuring an Exceptional Cast

Dr Debbie Ohiri as Narrator / Mama Bongo

Zara Udofia Ejoh as Nesusu / Mama Nyso

Toritseju Ejoh as The Chief Priest

Mawuyeun as Old Woman

Leo Oji as The King’s Guard

Imotunde Adeyemo as King Oga

Micheal Okere as Papa Bongo

Toben Ujunwa as Bongo

Asomugha Mitchell Tochukwu as Nyso

Performance Details

WHERE: MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

WHEN: November 15 and November 16 2025

TICKETS: Regular ₦10,000 |VIP ₦20, 000 | VVIP ₦45,000

BOOK NOW: https://www.eventporte.com/nyso&theegg/

About 2wice As Nice Productions

2wice As Nice Productions is a leading theatre and film company committed to elevating African narratives through exceptional storytelling. The company produces original works that honor tradition while speaking to contemporary audiences, proving that our stories are timeless, universal, and urgently relevant.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for 2wice As Nice Productions