Gina Castel & Charles Etubiebi to star in Ema Edosio Deleen’s Original Feature Film “Umuemu Oseme”

Gina Castel and Charles Etubiebi are set to star in “Umuemu Oseme“, a drama film directed by Ema Edosio Deleen, in her second original feature.

The film which will begin production in a week is presented by Bliss Productions, produced by Ema Edosio Deleen and NuNu Deng and executive produced by Clocktower Tax Credits LLC and Jeff Jacobson.

With the story by Edosio Deleen and screenplay by Chijioke Onuniwe, the drama-thriller follows a seamstress with commitment issues who take care of the ailing father who had abandoned her as a child while her half-brothers position themselves to take over his property.

The movie also stars Obi Maduegbunam, Chimezie Imo, Obi Maduegbuna, Toritseju Ejoh, Tunde Daniels and Yinka Davies.

We’re totally looking forward to this project!