Gina Castel & Charles Etubiebi to star in Ema Edosio Deleen's Original Feature Film "Umuemu Oseme"

Ciara & Russell Wilson's First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via 'Why Not You' Productions

Missed Episodes 8 & 9 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1? Catch Up on BN TV

"My Name is A-Zed" is to about to take a different turn | Watch the Trailer for Season 2

It's Official! "Aki & PawPaw" is Coming to the Big Screen

Rogers Ofime's Six-Part Horror Series "The Mystic River" is Coming to Netflix this Friday!

Funa Maduka's "Fela Ten Twenty" will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela's wife Sewaa Kuti

This Trailer for "Fatherhood" starring Kevin Hart as a Single Dad Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Biodun Stephen will be directing Anthill Studios' forthcoming film “Progressive Tailors Club”

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake "Thank You Brother!"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Gina Castel and Charles Etubiebi are set to star in “Umuemu Oseme“, a drama film directed by Ema Edosio Deleen, in her second original feature.

The film which will begin production in a week is presented by Bliss Productions, produced by Ema Edosio Deleen and NuNu Deng and executive produced by Clocktower Tax Credits LLC and Jeff Jacobson.

With the story by Edosio Deleen and screenplay by Chijioke Onuniwe, the drama-thriller follows a seamstress with commitment issues who take care of the ailing father who had abandoned her as a child while her half-brothers position themselves to take over his property.

The movie also stars Obi Maduegbunam, Chimezie Imo, Obi Maduegbuna, Toritseju Ejoh, Tunde Daniels and Yinka Davies.

We’re totally looking forward to this project!

