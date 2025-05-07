Everything We Cannot Wait to See at The #AMVCA11

The #AMVCA has consistently proven its importance in the African movie industry each year, despite some inconsistencies. The awards are highly anticipated by filmmakers, actors, content creators, and nominees alike. The award event brings together film enthusiasts, captivating them as they root for their favourite movies and actors to win awards, whether it’s one, two, or even three.

On the 10th of May, we will once again witness the significant impact of the AMVCA. Although the event spans four days, the final day—the awards night and red carpet show—is the highlight that draws the largest audience. Many fans eagerly tune in to support their favourites. As in previous years, what can we expect from the AMVCA this year? What are we most excited to see? Of course, we look forward to everything but but, you get abi?

Heatwarming Speeches

From soulful to dramatic to hilarious, the AMVCA has consistently delivered some of the most interesting speeches. Winners have burst into tears on stage, stunned that they grabbed an award they never expected; some have made the audience fall off their heels, laughing their bellies out. Whose speech are you looking forward to this year, supposing they won?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Trailblazer Award

Last year, Chimezie Imo was awarded the Trailblazer Award for his impeccable acting throughout the year, especially for a very profound performance in Breath of Life. This particular category has certainly become an audience fave because it spotlights an actor who put in the work, but isn’t mainstream. Who will take home the Trailblazer Award this year? Who are you rooting for? Let us know your suggestions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Industry Merit Award

Creative industries in Nigeria have often been accused of not paying tribute to their legends. Some asked questions like, what happens to Nigerian athletes after retirement? The creative industries in Nigeria have been blessed with amazing talents who have built the foundation for the glamour that is currently being enjoyed today.

In an effort to appreciate the movie industry legends, the AMVCA launched a new category, dubbed the Industry Merit Award, for Nollywood’s living legends. Richard Mofe-Damijo and Bukky Ajayi won the category last year. Which legend would the AMVCA recognise this year? Who do you think would award the Industry Merit award?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Performances

Movies and music are two inseparable twins, and the AMVCA understands this. Every year, guest artists are invited to energise the audience and keep the momentum high. It was extraordinary last year when Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello performed their iconic record, Love Me Jeje. We know the AMVCA has some stellar performances lined up, but which artist would you love to see on the stage?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Headturning Lewks

When it comes to fashion, Nigerians show up. For the AMVCA, they show up extra. Get ready to see some of the most beautiful photoshoots and head-turning looks on the red carpet. Who are you tipping to win the male and female best dressed this year?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekeejames_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

Finally, which nominees are you hoping to see win an award or two?