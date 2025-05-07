Dennis Isong: Is Chevron in Lekki a Good Place to Live? 

Chevron in Lekki is not just a good place to live; it’s one of the smartest choices you can make when it comes to settling down in Lagos. Before you raise your eyebrows, allow me to show you exactly why people are constantly asking about Chevron Lekki property and why the demand is quietly booming.

Chevron is that place that somehow manages to mix quiet living with fast access to the bustling energy Lagos is known for. It’s like having peace and power in the same breath. One moment, you’re lounging in a serene estate; the next, you’re five minutes from Lekki’s hottest spots. That’s not something many places in Lagos can brag about with a straight face.

Let’s start with the roads. Anyone who has spent more than ten minutes in Lagos knows how our roads can test your patience and your car’s suspension. But Chevron? It’s blessed with a network of roads that are wide, tarred, and generally better than the average Lekki route. We thank the developers, the oil companies, and maybe small prayers. The Chevron Drive, which leads into most of the area, is one of those places you drive through and feel slightly richer.

And speaking of developers, let’s talk about estates. This is where Chevron begins to show off—but in a gentle, unbothered kind of way. From Orchid Road to mini-estates tucked in strategic corners, you’ll find gated communities that offer real security, drainage that works (yes, working drainage in Lagos), and homes that don’t look like they were built in a hurry. The kind of places where your neighbours are more likely to wave at you than fight for a parking space. The Chevron area is not the kind of place where you’re turning your neck every two seconds. Most estates here have private security. Many even have CCTV cameras and estate rules that actually work. It’s one of those areas where you can sleep with two eyes closed—or at least one and a half, which is a big deal in Lagos.

But, of course, property in Chevron Lekki is not cheap, and that’s exactly the point. If you’re looking for cheap, there are other places. But if you’re thinking about value, you’ll begin to understand why Chevron is a treasure. The value here comes from both lifestyle and investment potential. It’s one of those areas where what you buy today may double quietly in a few years without anyone making too much noise. Ask anyone who bought land or houses here 5 years ago—they probably walk with a little more confidence now.

And yes, let’s not forget access. Chevron is literally a stone’s throw from major places that matter in Lekki. Shoprite at Circle Mall? Just down the road. Lekki Conservation Centre for a weekend vibe? Around the corner. Lekki Phase 1 and Victoria Island? Less than 20 minutes (depending on Lagos traffic gods). Living in Chevron means you’re in the centre of everything, but not swallowed by the chaos.

Families love it here, too. Schools like Lagos’ high-profile schools and others are nearby. Hospitals? Check. Supermarkets? Plenty. Even your favourite shawarma spot is probably five minutes away. Chevron might just be the kind of place where your child’s school, your gym, your bank, and your favourite amala joint are all within walking distance. Is that not life goals?

What’s more interesting is how the Chevron Lekki property is attracting the right kind of attention. Developers are building smarter homes. If you ever decide to rent out or sell, the demand is always there. Young professionals, returnees, and upwardly mobile families are all eyeing this axis. Why? Because it’s not just a place to live. It’s a place to belong.

Of course, no place is perfect. Sometimes there’s traffic at the Chevron junction, especially during peak hours. But this is Lagos—where don’t we have traffic? The trick is, Chevron gives you options. You can connect through alternative routes or just work from home in your beautifully tiled living room with AC blowing gently while others are stuck on the Third Mainland Bridge.

If you’re looking for a “middle ground” in Lekki—a place that offers the finesse of Lekki Phase 1 without the wallet damage, and the calm of Ajah without feeling too far out, Chevron is that sweet spot. It’s like the middle child that didn’t rebel, just quietly became the CEO.

So, is Chevron in Lekki a good place to live? No. It’s a great place. It’s where comfort meets convenience. Where real estate makes sense. Where families grow, investors smile, and residents live just a little easier. Thinking about buying a Chevron Lekki property? Don’t wait until it becomes “that area I almost bought in.” Because with the way things are going, the next time you check, prices may have done what Lagos prices do best—go up.

***

Festured Image by Cotton Bro studio for Pexels