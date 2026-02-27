Dennis Isong: When Is the Right Time to Buy Land?

Land is more than soil and space. It represents security, progress, and the hope of a stable future. Every year, new estates appear, new roads stretch into communities, and property prices adjust to each city’s constant growth. Because of this steady movement, many people find themselves asking when the right time is to buy land. Some people fear prices will rise beyond their reach if they delay. Others worry about rushing into a purchase at the wrong time. Both concerns are understandable. Real estate decisions are rarely simple, especially in cities. The truth is that timing in property investment is not only about the market. It is also about personal readiness, financial stability, and long-term vision. Understanding these elements can help anyone decide calmly whether to move forward now or exercise patience.

Several years ago, a businessman who lived in Port Harcourt contacted me about buying land in Lagos. At that time, prices in a fast-developing corridor still felt affordable to him. He liked the location and had the funds available, but he hesitated. He decided to wait one more year, hoping prices might reduce or a better opportunity might appear. Instead, development in that area accelerated. Roads improved, new estates opened, and demand increased. By the time he returned, the same plots had become significantly more expensive. He eventually bought land in a nearby location, but he often mentioned that his biggest regret was not the price he paid later. His regret was the time he lost while waiting for certainty that never came. Waiting sometimes protects you, but waiting too long can also cost you.

Understanding How Land Prices Behave

It is important to understand how land values typically move, especially for a place like Lagos. Unlike some markets where prices rise and fall sharply, Lagos land prices often increase gradually over time, especially in areas with growing infrastructure. Population growth plays a major role. More people continue moving into Lagos for work, education, and business opportunities. As the population increases, the demand for housing and land naturally rises. This steady demand rarely allows prices to remain low for long periods. Infrastructure development also shapes land value. New roads, bridges, schools, and commercial centres often transform quiet locations into busy residential communities. Once this transformation begins, prices usually adjust upward rather than downward. While small fluctuations can occur, a long-term decline in well-positioned Lagos land is uncommon.

When Buying Now Makes Sense

There are moments when purchasing land immediately is the wiser choice. One of those moments is when a buyer is financially prepared and has found a safe, well-documented property in a location with visible growth. Delaying in such a situation may not provide a real advantage. Instead, it may expose the buyer to rising prices or reduced availability. Land, unlike many other investments, is limited in supply. Once a good plot is sold, it may not return to the market. Buying now also provides psychological stability. Ownership creates a sense of progress and removes the anxiety of endless searching. Many landowners later realise that the peace of mind they gained was just as valuable as the financial appreciation. If the opportunity is genuine and the finances are stable, acting now may be the calmest decision.

When Waiting May Be the Smarter Choice

Although buying early has advantages, waiting is sometimes the wiser path. Real estate should never be rushed out of fear or pressure. If funds are incomplete, documentation is unclear, or the location shows uncertain future development, patience can prevent costly mistakes. Waiting also allows time for better financial planning. Saving more money can open access to safer locations or reduce the stress of post-purchase expenses. Rushed buying, on the other hand, can create long-term financial strain. Research is another reason to wait. Understanding land titles, verifying ownership, and studying neighbourhood growth all require time. Buyers who slow down enough to learn often make stronger decisions later.

Balancing Market Timing With Personal Readiness

The property market generally rewards early entry, yet personal preparation remains essential. Buying too late may mean paying higher prices. Buying too early without proper planning may lead to regret. Wisdom sits quietly between these extremes. A calm buyer studies the location, confirms documentation, evaluates finances, and considers long-term goals before deciding. This balanced approach removes emotional pressure and replaces it with confident understanding. Real estate success in Lagos rarely comes from perfect timing. It usually comes from thoughtful timing.

For someone financially ready with access to safe property, buying now may secure both value and peace of mind. For someone still preparing, waiting responsibly may prevent future regret. The best decision is not controlled by fear of rising prices or pressure to act quickly. It is guided by knowledge, patience, and clear vision. Those who approach land investment with calm understanding often discover something reassuring. Whether they buy now or wait briefly, thoughtful action always matters more than perfect timing.