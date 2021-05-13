We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios. They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.
Ciara & Russell Wilson’s First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via ‘Why Not You’ Productions
Grammy-winning singer-actress Ciara and her husband, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, repped by CAA and Untitled, have signed a first-look deal with retail giant Amazon Studios, to produce scripted series and films via their ‘Why Not You Productions’.
According to Billboard, the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit where Ciara serves as a board member, was formed by Russell to empower young children.
The couple via a joint statement on Tuesday, said:
Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios head also stated that “Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy. We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”