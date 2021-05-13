Connect with us

Ciara & Russell Wilson's First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via 'Why Not You' Productions

Missed Episodes 8 & 9 of “Mostly Straight” Season 1? Catch Up on BN TV

"My Name is A-Zed" is to about to take a different turn | Watch the Trailer for Season 2

It's Official! "Aki & PawPaw" is Coming to the Big Screen

Rogers Ofime's Six-Part Horror Series "The Mystic River" is Coming to Netflix this Friday!

Funa Maduka's "Fela Ten Twenty" will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela's wife Sewaa Kuti

This Trailer for "Fatherhood" starring Kevin Hart as a Single Dad Will Tug at Your Heartstrings

Biodun Stephen will be directing Anthill Studios' forthcoming film “Progressive Tailors Club”

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake "Thank You Brother!"

ICYMI: Watch Cast & Crew of "The New Normal", "Ponzi" & "About A Boy" answer Questions at #NWFF2021

CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 18: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with Swizz Beatz and Nas during Cannes Lions 2019 at Spotify Beach on June 18, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify)

Grammy-winning singer-actress Ciara and her husband, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, repped by CAA and Untitled, have signed a first-look deal with retail giant Amazon Studios, to produce scripted series and films via their ‘Why Not You Productions’.

According to Billboard, the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit where Ciara serves as a board member, was formed by Russell to empower young children.

The couple via a joint statement on Tuesday, said:

We’re so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios. They’ve quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can’t wait to begin our work together.

Jennifer Salke, Amazon Studios head also stated that “Russell and Ciara are a true powerhouse producing duo — both with extraordinary success in their respective careers on the field and the stage, their business ventures, and shared dedication to philanthropy. We share a passion for developing diverse and emotionally connecting stories that can inspire the world and spread positivity and hope. Our world certainly needs it.”

