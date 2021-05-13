Connect with us

Scoop

George Okoro is Thirty-Fly and Thankful!

Movies & TV Scoop

Ciara & Russell Wilson's First-Look Deal with Amazon will Produce Scripted Series & Films via 'Why Not You' Productions

Music Scoop

Fela Kuti wasn't Inducted into the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but He’s Always a Legend to Us

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Celebration for Fela Durotoye as he Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary on his 50th Birthday!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Official! "Aki & PawPaw" is Coming to the Big Screen

Features Scoop

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funa Maduka's "Fela Ten Twenty" will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela's wife Sewaa Kuti

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Meet the Beauty Queens representing Africa at the 69th Miss Universe

Career Inspired Scoop

Tamaramiebi Akika & Sarah Chebli emerge Winners in BCG Essay Writing Competition

Scoop Sweet Spot

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Daughter Ariella Is Just As Fashionable as Her Mama

Scoop

George Okoro is Thirty-Fly and Thankful!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Abuja-based photographer George Okoro turned 35 today, Thursday the 13th of May 2021. He celebrated the day with an elegant photoshoot and we absolutely love everything about it.

He has accomplished a great deal in his career, including taking family portraits for the Buharis and photographing many of the North’s best weddings, which have been featured on BellaNaija Weddings.

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit:
Mauve Suite @baldonclothiers
Handed beaded Embellished blazer @babenexttdoor
Photography @georgeokoroselect
Crown @setsbyrenzos

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language

BN Prose: Drowning In Pain by Ufot Dorathy
Advertisement
css.php