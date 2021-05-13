George Okoro is Thirty-Fly and Thankful!

Abuja-based photographer George Okoro turned 35 today, Thursday the 13th of May 2021. He celebrated the day with an elegant photoshoot and we absolutely love everything about it.

He has accomplished a great deal in his career, including taking family portraits for the Buharis and photographing many of the North’s best weddings, which have been featured on BellaNaija Weddings.

Photo Credit:

Mauve Suite @baldonclothiers

Handed beaded Embellished blazer @babenexttdoor

Photography @georgeokoroselect

Crown @setsbyrenzos