Liquorose’s Metallic-Panelled Gown From the Trendupp Awards Is Still Living Rent-Free in Our Minds

Big Brother Naija Season 10 Kicks Off July 26 With Record ₦150m Grand Prize

“My Home is Barack”: Michelle Obama Talks Love, Marriage & Shutting Down Rumours With Barack

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Is Serving Major Style in Her Birthday Photos & Her Message Is Just as Beautiful

Beyoncé Brings Out Jay-Z for a Sweet Kiss & Surprise Performance at Her Atlanta Cowboy Carter Finale

Jay Ellis Dancing His Way Into Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Is the Fun You Need to See Today

Osas Ighodaro Wore a Dress That Looks Like a Painting & We’re Obsessed

Meet Bogolo Joy Kenewendo: Botswana’s Trailblazing Minister Shaping Trade, Energy & Africa’s Future

Bryan Arenales & Amaya Espinal Are the Winners of Love Island USA Season 7!

Mo Abudu Wore the Perfect Cultural-Inspired Dress to Host Sadiq Khan at Lagos Canvas

That black sequined gown with metallic panels? Liquorose is still making us swoon days after her Trendupp Awards win.
4 hours ago

Photo Credit: Liquorose /Instagram

Hair, check. Makeup, double check. Dress? Triple check. And let’s not forget the award, because everything about Liquorose’s look to the Trendupp Awards was a complete win. The reality TV star and actress, who snagged an award that night, served nothing short of red-carpet perfection.

Her gown was a black sequined masterpiece that glistened with every move, giving off that old-school Hollywood allure with a modern twist. The ultra-deep V-neckline was framed with metallic silver panels shaped almost like wings, creating a bold, architectural finish that instantly made the dress unforgettable. The sleek, curve-skimming silhouette flowed into a full-length hem, and the long sleeves added that extra layer of sophistication, balancing out the daring cut.

Liquorose kept her styling just right. Soft, voluminous curls cascading over her shoulders and makeup that enhanced her features without overshadowing the statement gown. It was the kind of look that belongs in fashion history books, and she wore it like the star she is.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

