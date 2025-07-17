Liquorose’s Metallic-Panelled Gown From the Trendupp Awards Is Still Living Rent-Free in Our Minds

Hair, check. Makeup, double check. Dress? Triple check. And let’s not forget the award, because everything about Liquorose’s look to the Trendupp Awards was a complete win. The reality TV star and actress, who snagged an award that night, served nothing short of red-carpet perfection.

Her gown was a black sequined masterpiece that glistened with every move, giving off that old-school Hollywood allure with a modern twist. The ultra-deep V-neckline was framed with metallic silver panels shaped almost like wings, creating a bold, architectural finish that instantly made the dress unforgettable. The sleek, curve-skimming silhouette flowed into a full-length hem, and the long sleeves added that extra layer of sophistication, balancing out the daring cut.

Liquorose kept her styling just right. Soft, voluminous curls cascading over her shoulders and makeup that enhanced her features without overshadowing the statement gown. It was the kind of look that belongs in fashion history books, and she wore it like the star she is.

See more photos below

