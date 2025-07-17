Big Brother Naija Season 10 Kicks Off July 26 With Record ₦150m Grand Prize

Guess what? Big Brother Naija is back, and its 10th season is already shaping up to be one for the books. MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the highly anticipated season will kick off with a double launch weekend on Saturday, 26 July, and Sunday, 27 July 2025. Fans can look forward to 10 weeks of drama, strategy, and unforgettable entertainment, all leading up to the grand finale on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

And here’s the big one. This year’s winner will walk away with a whopping ₦150 million, the biggest prize in BBNaija history since the show first aired in 2006.

The ever-stylish Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as host, ready to guide us through every twist, surprise and emotional moment. Speaking at the media briefing, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, described this season as “a celebration of legacy,” promising fans something truly special. Although the official theme is still under wraps, it will be revealed on premiere night, and we can’t wait.

The auditions, which held in May, drew thousands of hopefuls across Nigeria, with online registrations followed by physical screenings in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu – all in a bid to find the country’s most dynamic and entertaining personalities. And if past seasons are anything to go by, we’re in for big characters, strong personalities, and some unforgettable diary room moments.

For those keeping count, BBNaija has already featured 197 housemates over nine seasons, awarded a staggering ₦637 million in prize money, and given us 709 days of pure entertainment. Last season, themed No Loose Guard, introduced the exciting duo format and crowned Kellyrae the winner, the first married housemate to take home the prize.

This 10th season is already generating buzz, with Tejumola adding, “BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community, and it has refined what homegrown entertainment can achieve when it is done at scale with intention and ambition.”

You can catch the premiere live on Africa Magic Showcase, Family, and Showmax at 7 PM WAT, with 24/7 live streaming on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and Showmax.

And of course, you can trust BellaNaija to keep you updated with all the latest twists, eviction drama, and exclusive interviews with your favourite housemates as they exit the house. We’ve got you covered, all season long.