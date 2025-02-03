Kellyrae & Kassia Celebrate Their First Anniversary in Coordinated Burgundy Glam

Kellyrae, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 9’s “No Loose Guard“ edition, and his wife Kassia are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated the special occasion by sharing anniversary photos on Instagram, dressed in coordinated burgundy outfits.

Alongside the photos, they shared heartfelt messages reflecting on their journey together, expressing gratitude for their love and looking forward to the future.

Read the sweet message:

One Year Down, Forever to Go! 💍 Today marks one year since we said “I do,” and what an incredible journey it’s been! From the highs to the lows, we’ve faced everything together, and I’m so grateful for the love, laughter, and memories we’ve created. KASSIA: words can’t express how much this past year means to me. We’ve faced challenges, celebrated victories, and grown together in ways I could have never imagined. Thank you for being my rock, my greatest supporter, and the one who makes life feel so much sweeter. Every day with you is a blessing, and I wouldn’t trade our journey for anything in the world. Love you forever, papi. KELLYRAE: This isn’t just a union, it is history. My partner in everything, my forever star girl, my portion of goodness, thank you for walking this path with me. I APPRECIATE YOUR LOVE.

I love you forever and a day more. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and everything in between. Cheers to us and our forever.

Check out their stunning photos below: