Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Kellyrae & Kassia Celebrate Their First Anniversary in Coordinated Burgundy Glam

Music Sweet Spot

Watch Tems Give Her Mum a Sweet Shoutout After Her 2nd Grammy Win

Sweet Spot

Veekee James & Femi Atere Celebrate 1st Civil Wedding Anniversary with Stunning Photos

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

Sweet Spot

It’s a Girl! Frodd and Wife Chioma Welcome Their Second Child

Music Style Sweet Spot

Chike Keeps It Picture-Perfect & Cool with a Retro Birthday Look

Style Sweet Spot

We Spotted Your Faves at Paris Fashion Week | See the Stunning Fashion Looks

Beauty Music Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Mademoiselle Tems Slays in Paris: All-White, All Stunning at Jacquemus

Relationships Sweet Spot

Morris Chestnut on Love, Longevity & the Unspoken Rules of His 30-Year Marriage to Pam Byse

Inspired Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Similoluwa Scott Proves First-Class Degrees Are Possible in a Federal University

Sweet Spot

Kellyrae & Kassia Celebrate Their First Anniversary in Coordinated Burgundy Glam

Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

Kellyrae, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 9’s “No Loose Guard edition, and his wife Kassia are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple celebrated the special occasion by sharing anniversary photos on Instagram, dressed in coordinated burgundy outfits.

Alongside the photos, they shared heartfelt messages reflecting on their journey together, expressing gratitude for their love and looking forward to the future.

Read the sweet message:

One Year Down, Forever to Go! 💍 Today marks one year since we said “I do,” and what an incredible journey it’s been! From the highs to the lows, we’ve faced everything together, and I’m so grateful for the love, laughter, and memories we’ve created.

KASSIA: words can’t express how much this past year means to me. We’ve faced challenges, celebrated victories, and grown together in ways I could have never imagined. Thank you for being my rock, my greatest supporter, and the one who makes life feel so much sweeter. Every day with you is a blessing, and I wouldn’t trade our journey for anything in the world. Love you forever, papi.

KELLYRAE: This isn’t just a union, it is history. My partner in everything, my forever star girl, my portion of goodness, thank you for walking this path with me. I APPRECIATE YOUR LOVE.
I love you forever and a day more.

Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and everything in between. Cheers to us and our forever.

Check out their stunning photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kassia uyoyou ubini (@kassia_kx)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php