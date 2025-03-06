Imperial Black Lagos Launch: A Celebration of Craftsmanship, Music & Fashion

Imperial Black, a premium whisky brand with a bold character and a connection to Nigeria’s vibrant spirit, made its grand debut in Lagos on February 18, 2025. The exclusive event seamlessly infused music, fashion, and culture, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The evening commenced at 4PM with signature cocktails, The Imperial Mule & The Imperial Majesty; accompanied by an exquisite selection of canapés. As guests arrived, they were immersed in an ambiance of elegance, serenaded by the soulful melodies of violinist Akinduro Olusegun. This set the tone for an evening dedicated to those who “Dazzle in the Spotlight.”

As the main hall opened, DJ Geelincon curated an anticipatory atmosphere with an eclectic mix of Nigerian tunes. Hostesses in sophisticated black and gold ensemble gracefully guided guests to their seats, where the evening’s charismatic host, King Kamsi, welcomed everyone with effortless charm.

A captivating dance performance by the renowned DNMT Troupe narrated the Imperial Black story, emphasizing themes of individuality, excellence, and the celebration of the “Naija Spirit.” Musical performances by Kellyrae and the Rae Nation Live Band energized the audience with modern, upbeat tunes, seamlessly leading into a fashion runway showcase.

Creative Director Ugochukwu Onukwubiri of 14ZeroSeven presented a bold, androgynous collection that paid homage to Nigerian heritage while embracing contemporary expression.

Guests were then treated to a meticulously curated main course, featuring exquisite Nigerian cuisine that elevated the evening’s culinary experience. The highlight of the night was the highly anticipated unveiling of Imperial Black. As the lights dimmed, an immersive digital presentation unfolded, capturing Imperial Black’s deep connection to music, fashion, and culture.

Taking center stage alongside ten elegantly poised hostesses, Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, eloquently captured the essence of the brand, stating:

‘Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky – The Master’s Select is a premium whisky crafted for those who appreciate quality and craftsmanship. Every sip is blended to perfection, delivering a refined smooth finish. A blend that celebrates you, defines you, and complements your unique style in fashion and music. The perfect blend for every Nigerian who deserves the best.'”

Following this captivating reveal, the Rae Nation Live Band reignited the energy with a vibrant performance, as guests indulged in decadent desserts. During an interview with Michael Ehindero, Managing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, he shared an inspiring remark:

‘Tonight, we raise our glasses to Imperial Black—a blend that embodies the essence of Nigeria’s vibrancy and resilience. As we embark on this journey, we pledge to continually celebrate the ‘Vibe of Naija’ and share this exceptional whisky with kindred spirits across the nation.'”

The event was graced by notable personalities, including comedian extraordinaire, Bovi and lifestyle influencers, adding an extra layer of glamour to the occasion. As the evening drew to a close, the brand and trade teams, along with guests, danced with enthusiasm, marking the successful launch of Imperial Black in Lagos.

The night was a celebration of music, fashion, and the refined taste of a premium whisky that promises to elevate key moments of celebration across the country.

Sponsored Content