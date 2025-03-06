Introducing one of Africa’s First Feature Films on AI; Makemation | Find Out More!

Makemation, one of the first feature films out of Africa themed on artificial intelligence, is poised to make history as it prepares for its highly anticipated global release in Lagos, Nigeria this Easter.

This groundbreaking production has garnered global attention with an international teaser screening at the 2024 Global AI Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and a private stakeholders’ viewing in Kenya.

Innovation Week 2024, and an exclusive screening at the residence of the U.S. Consul General in Lagos leading up to the Global Inclusivity and AI Africa Conference.

Now, Nigerian audiences will be one of the first to experience its full cinematic debut after its nationwide cinema release on the 18th of April 2025, followed by an international rollout across other African countries, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, in May 2025.

Featuring an unconventional and exciting mix of Nollywood’s brightest stars, tech industry experts, public officials and emerging talents from the social media space, Makemation is a four-quadrant family drama that distinctively blends pop culture, research and AI into a high-tension, inspiring and comedic masterpiece.

The coming-of-age film takes audiences on an emotional, thought-provoking, and hilarious journey, highlighting how young Africans are leveraging world-class technology to tackle a few problems of the continent.

Produced by a gifted and vibrant team of young creatives, many in their 20s and 30s, Makemation goes beyond entertainment to explore critical themes such as STEM education, digital skills, financial literacy, and gender equality. The film also advocates for greater accessibility to technology, inclusion of disadvantaged populations, and equitable healthcare driven by locally developed solutions.

Makemation is more than just a film; it’s a movement. We want to spark conversations, drive policy changes, and engage young minds—students, teachers, and parents—on the transformative power of AI and the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution. As Gen Zs and Gen Alphas shape the future, this is Nigeria and Africa’s moment to take the lead in the global digital revolution. Through this film, we invite the world to see the intersection of Nigeria’s creative and digital economies through our ambitions and traditions – and co-create the best of AI tools that will serve the interest of humanity, says Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, the renowned AI for Development expert and global thought leader who created and produced Makemation.

The film is directed by the young, multi-award-winning Filmmaker, Michael “AMA PSALMIST” Akinrogunde.

Shot across diverse, visually stunning locations – including newly built sets in rural, riverine communities, as well as some of Lagos’ most exclusive highbrow areas and never-before-seen spaces — Makemation stands out with its exceptional storytelling, original score, striking production design, humour, and deeply insightful themes.

It’s a culturally fit movie created to captivate audiences of all ages, ethnic groups and religions, combining entertainment with education in an unprecedented way.

As Makemation prepares for cinemas worldwide, audiences are invited not just to watch but to immerse themselves in a cinematic experience that will redefine Africa’s future through art and technology.

Produced by Rise Interactive Studios & Rise Networks, two visionary sister organizations dedicated to showcasing Africa’s innovation potential, the film sends a clear message: “It’s tomorrow here in Africa, and Nigeria’s youth will not be left behind in the technological transformation reshaping the world.”

Makemation is exclusively distributed by Nile Entertainment, led by consummate film entrepreneur, Moses Babatope. Get ready to watch it in cinemas worldwide with your family, colleagues and friends. Hold on tight to the laughter and lessons, join the conversation on makemation.com and follow @makemationfilm across all social media platforms.

