Ready to Binge? These 6 Nollywood Films Will Keep You Entertained All April

If you’re looking for something exciting to watch, Nollywood has you covered. From the big screen to a cosy night in, there’s something for every mood.

As we enter the second quarter of the year, Nollywood keeps the momentum going with exciting new releases. With even more films hitting the scene this April, there’s something for everyone—whether you’re in the mood for gripping dramas or light-hearted comedies, these films promise to keep you entertained wherever you are.

Here are six new Nollywood films to stream this April and where you can watch them:



Family Brouhaha

Things aren’t always as perfect as they seem, especially when it comes to family. ‘Family Brouhaha’ follows the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect household as they face trials that stir up buried tensions and push everyone to the edge.

Directed by Femi Adebayo and written by Oyinlola Lasisi, the film stars, Ajoke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Gabriel Afolayan, Wole Ojo, Aderonke Onuoha, Deza the Great, Tayo Faniran, Yemi Shodimu and more. With strong performances and an emotional storyline, this film reflects the ties that hold families together and the ones that threaten to tear them apart.

Showing in cinemas

If you love stories of grit, innovation and animated visuals with meaning, ‘Makemation’ might be just your thing. It follows a determined teenage girl from a modest background who sets her sights on gaining admission into the country’s top tech school.

As the young heroine pushes past financial hurdles and personal setbacks, she finds the courage to chase her dreams and protect her family along the way.

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde and written by Toyosi Akerele–Ogunsiji and Nengi Diri, the film features Ali Nuhu, Richard Mofe–Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Chioma Chukwuka, Ibrahim Chatta, Tony Umez, Chimezie Imo, Chioma Edak, Michael Dappa, Jude Chukwuka, Tomi Ojo and more.

Streaming in cinemas

Osoronga

If you’re in the mood for something darker and more mysterious, ‘Osoronga’ takes you deep into a world where the unseen shapes everything.

Directed and written by Ibrahim Chatta, this supernatural thriller introduces viewers to a realm filled with ancient powers, secrets, and dangerous magic. With Kenny George, Itele D Icon, Fathia Balogun Williams, and Bimbo Akintola leading the cast, expect captivating storytelling that pulls you in from the start.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

In the middle of an economic downturn, a young couple — Cheta and Lola — find themselves struggling to stay afloat with a new baby in tow. But when life pushes them to the edge, they take an unexpected turn in the most unlikely of places: lavish owambe parties.

‘Owambe Thieves’ is fast-paced, cheeky, and sharp, with a star-packed cast including Femi Branch, Fathia Williams, Shola Sobowale, Papaya Ex, Phyna, Mo Bimpe, Tolani Baj, Sir Shina Peters, Denrele Edun, and Tobi Makinde.

Streaming in cinemas

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, ‘Recall’ is a supernatural exploration of love, memory and the mystseries that bind us. It follows the story of Goke and Anita, a couple whose seemingly perfect love story takes a mysterious and unexpected turn, leading them down a darker path that explores the complexities of love and trust.

Starring Sharon Ooja, Bimbo Akintola, Patience Ozokwo, and Olarotimi Fakunle, this film is a slow burn that builds up to a gripping finale.

Streaming in cinemas

A Lagos Love Story

What happens when love shows up at work? ‘A Lagos Love Story’ is full of music, romance and a bit of drama as Promise, an ambitious event planner, finds herself drawn to the Afrobeats star headlining her festival.

With Chimezie Imo, Jemima Osunde, Susan Pwajok, Veeiye, Uti Nwachukwu, Kalu Ikeagwu, Linda Ejiofor, Uche Montana Nwaefuna, and Mike Afolarin in the cast, this film explores what it means to fall in love in the middle of the chaos that is Lagos life.

Directed by Naz Onuzo and written by Ozzy Etomi and Naz Onuzo, it’s a feel-good watch for when you want a mix of fun and feels.

Streaming on Netflix

Ready to hit play? Queue up these films, grab your favourite snacks, and dive into Nollywood’s April gems.

Which one will you be watching first?