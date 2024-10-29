Get a Sneak Peak at Kunle Afolayan’s “Recall” with the Exciting New Trailer

Two weeks ago, Kunle Afolayan announced that his new film “Recall” will debut at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on November 7th. If you’ve been curious about what the film will look like, the wait is over—he’s just released the official trailer.

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, “Recall” is a supernatural exploration of love, memory and the mystseries that bind us. It follows the story of Goke and Anita, a couple whose seemingly perfect love story takes a mysterious and unexpected turn, leading them down a darker path that explores the complexities of love and trust.

The story comes to life through a talented cast featuring both Nigerian and international actors, incuding Sharon Ooja, Olarotimi Michael Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Tina Mba, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Shan George, Bimbo Akintola, Mama Rainbow, Muyiwa Ademola, Patience Ozokwor, and Abiola Ogunmowo, with a special appearance by Tosin Martins.

Watch the trailer below