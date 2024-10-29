Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV

Get a Sneak Peak at Kunle Afolayan's "Recall" with the Exciting New Trailer

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo — Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Mercy Aigbe’s "Thin Line"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi Lala Akindoju & Babatunde Apalowo’s "In the Shadows of Good Fortune" Set for Post-Production Lab at Marrakech

Movies Movies & TV

Joseph Benjamin & Pearl Thusi Star in Mo Abudu’s "Her Perfect Life" | Watch the Teaser

Movies Movies & TV

Samuel Alawode’s “Accroché” Starring Tina Mba, Ruby Akubueze & Cestus Sallah Brings Pan-African Heritage to Life

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

First Look at Inkblot’s Star-Studded “Family Gbese”

Movies Movies & TV

Somkele Idhalama Joins the Cast of "Star Trek: Discovery" as The Progenitor

Movies Movies & TV

Here’s Your First Look at the Anticipated Animated Series, "Iyanu"

Movies Movies & TV

Comfort Booth’s Debut Film "The Hotel Room" Starring Ibrahim Suleiman & Tope Olowoniyan to Premiere at AFRIFF

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence: Netflix Reveals Exciting 2024 Lineup with Play Network’s Hijack 93

Movies

Get a Sneak Peak at Kunle Afolayan’s “Recall” with the Exciting New Trailer

Avatar photo

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Two weeks ago, Kunle Afolayan announced that his new film “Recall” will debut at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on November 7th. If you’ve been curious about what the film will look like, the wait is over—he’s just released the official trailer.

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, “Recall” is a supernatural exploration of love, memory and the mystseries that bind us. It follows the story of Goke and Anita, a couple whose seemingly perfect love story takes a mysterious and unexpected turn, leading them down a darker path that explores the complexities of love and trust.

The story comes to life through a talented cast featuring both Nigerian and international actors, incuding Sharon OojaOlarotimi Michael Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Tina Mba, Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang, Shan George, Bimbo Akintola, Mama Rainbow, Muyiwa Ademola, Patience Ozokwor, and Abiola Ogunmowo, with a special appearance by Tosin Martins.

Watch the trailer below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php