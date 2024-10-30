Chimezie Imo, Layi Wasabi & Stan Nze Are the Perfect ”Everybody Loves Jenifa” Cast | Read our Exclusive

When Funke Akindele announced her latest film “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” we knew it was bound to be another blockbuster. After all, Funke isn’t hailed as the queen of Nollywood hits for nothing. Her previous movie, “A Tribe Called Judah,” smashed records by raking in a jaw-dropping 1 billion Naira at the Nigerian box office within just three weeks—a feat no other Nollywood film has achieved this quickly. And let’s not forget her other big hits that have kept us coming back to the cinemas for more.

Naturally, we’re as excited as every other fan of the unforgettable Jenifa to see her back on screen. And this time, in “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” we’re getting to see her in a whole new light.

Joining Jenifa is a lineup of Nollywood stars, including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Isaac Olayiwola (AKA Layi Wasabi), and Folarin Falana (Falz), and they’re all set to bring their own magic to the mix.

Ahead of the film’s release, we caught up with the gents—Isaac Olayiwola, Chimezie Imo, and Stan Nze—who shared their excitement about being part of this project. They gave us a sneak peek into what it was like behind the scenes and, of course, some hints about what we can expect from their characters.

***

Layi Wasabi has some ‘legal advice’ for Jenifa

Hey Layi, how are you doing today?

Great! Thank you.

On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to be part of “Everybody Loves Jenifa”?

⁠10/10. I’m pretty much excited to be a part of what I consider to be a movement and a cinematic masterpiece. It was also a pleasure to able to work alongside Funke Akindele and other actors I have always admired for the longest time.

You have a unique comedic style. How much of that personality do you bring into your character on Everybody Loves Jenifa?

Everybody loves Jenifa is a different ballgame. Yes, I maintain my comedic nature but this time in a different way that I haven’t portrayed anywhere else. I think that to be one of the highlights of this forthcoming movie.

What’s one thing you’d like the audience to keep an eye out for in your character? Any details you’re particularly excited for them to see?

Everything I intended for the audience to notice while acting my character, I made obvious. Although the one thing I would love for the audience to not miss is my fashion sense. I was definitely dripping my entire stay on set.

What’s it been like working alongside Funke Akindele and the rest of the cast? Any memorable or funny moments from the set you can share?

I mostly love that she’s very funny and caring. She works very hard and doesn’t joke with the welfare of cast and crew just to make sure everyone is fine. I remember when we shooting in Ghana and one of the crew members accidentally dropped into the pool rather than let anyone who couldn’t swim try to get the phone, she instantly promised to get him a new phone. This is why everybody loves Jenifa😂

You’ve been in a couple of films recently. How does working on Everybody Loves Jenifa compare to your other acting experiences?

This is the most challenging character I have played on screen because it is different from what I have been used to portraying. I felt myself grow into character as the story developed and It was beautiful to see that side of me as an actor.

Okay, “The Law”, if you could give any of the characters in “Everybody Loves Jenifa” some legal advice, who would you choose, and what would you tell them?

⁠As The Law, My advice will be to Jenifa: “Eiin Madam, not everytime you need to be the people’s superhero. Sometimes just call police and rest. Whoever is fighting crime must ready to chop blow. E pele”

***

Chimezie reveals he’s been a long time Jenifa superfan.