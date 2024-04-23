Funke Akindele Brings Back Jenifa with New Series “Everybody Loves Jenifa”

Lovers of “Jenifa’s Diary,” gather around! The beloved series is getting a facelift and a new title: “Everybody Loves Jenifa.” Funke Akindele has teased the show’s return, slated to premiere in December.

“Jenifa’s Diary” is a television comedy series, created by Funke Akindele in 2015. The series is part of the Jenifa franchise, based on a naive and funny character of the same name. The franchise began in 2008 with the first instalment and a sequel, “Return of Jenifa,” in 2011.

The franchise also spawned spin-offs like “Aiyetoro Town” (2019, 18 episodes) set in Jenifa’s village, and “Jenifa on Lockdown (2021).