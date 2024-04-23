Connect with us

Linda Ikeji is Set to Release Her Second Film “The Night of June 7th”

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Following the release of her first film, “Dark October,” media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji is gearing up for the release of a second film, “The Night of June 7th.”

Similarly inspired by true-life events, “The Night of June 7th” delves into the story of the Apo 6, following “Dark October” which explored the ALUU 4 incident in 2012.

Written and produced by Linda Ikeji herself, the film stars Gideon Okeke, Femi Branch, Ali Nuhu, Nura Mc-Khan, April Chidinma, and others. It is directed by Toka McBaror.

