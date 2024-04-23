Movies & TV
Linda Ikeji is Set to Release Her Second Film “The Night of June 7th”
Following the release of her first film, “Dark October,” media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji is gearing up for the release of a second film, “The Night of June 7th.”
Similarly inspired by true-life events, “The Night of June 7th” delves into the story of the Apo 6, following “Dark October” which explored the ALUU 4 incident in 2012.
Written and produced by Linda Ikeji herself, the film stars Gideon Okeke, Femi Branch, Ali Nuhu, Nura Mc-Khan, April Chidinma, and others. It is directed by Toka McBaror.
View this post on Instagram