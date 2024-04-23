Tiwa Savage’s “Water & Garri” is Coming to Prime Video on May 10th | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

Tiwa Savage’s debut film, “Water & Garri,” is set to arrive on Prime Video on May 10th. The film tells the story of Aisha (Savage), an ambitious fashion designer, as she returns to her native home after 10 years away in the U.S., following a family bereavement. At home, things have changed—violence has escalated and tensions have been high.

Directed by Meji Alabi, “Water and Garri” is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer. The film also stars Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

Tiwa Savage takes on a multifaceted role, not only starring as Aisha but also writing and performing the original soundtrack and serving as an executive producer.

Watch the trailer below:

