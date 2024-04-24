Alexx Ekubo, Timini Egbuson, Gregory Ojefua... The #AMVCA10 Nominees Vying for the Best Supporting Actor Award

The excitement is building for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs), presented by MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic. The ceremony takes place on May 11th and ushers in a new era for the awards. The number of categories has been streamlined, and performance recognition has shifted. This year, actors will vie for Best Actor or Actress in Leading or Supporting roles, with the AMVCA jury making the final decisions.

While the voting process has changed, the significance of supporting roles remains undeniable. The Best Supporting Actor category celebrates exceptional performances by actors who breathe life into characters, propelling the narrative forward even without being the central focus. Their contributions add richness to the story and elevate the main characters’ experiences.

This year’s AMVCA nominees for Best Supporting Actor represent a dynamic spectrum of talent, from some awardees returning for another shot at glory, to others being nominated for the first time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.M.V.C.A (@a.m.v.c.a) See the nominees vying for the Best Supporting Actor award:

Alexx Ekubo

From a minor role in Lancelot Imasuen’s “Sinners In The House” in 2005 to prominent roles in later films like “Ladies Men,” Alexx’s acting skills have endeared him to movie industry audiences. In 2012, he won the Most Promising Actor at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in “In The Cupboard,” a Best Supporting Actor award at the same ceremony in 2013 for “Weekend Getaway,” Favourite Male Emerging Screen Talent at the Screen Nation Awards in 2014 for “Himself,” Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English) at the Best of Nollywood Awards in 2020 for “Bling Lagosians,” and Net Honours’ Most Popular Actor in 2021.

This year, he’s been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the AMVCAs for his role in “Afamefuna.”

Demola Adedoyin

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the AMVCA, Demola is renowned for his versatile performances in lead roles in acclaimed films like “October 1,” “The Bridge,” and “King of Boys.” In the movie “Breath of Life,” produced by Eku Edewor, he portrayed the character of young Timi, a gifted individual who faces life-altering challenges upon relocating to Nigeria in the 1960s with his family.

Itele d Icon

Ibrahim Yekini, or Itele D Icon as he’s known to fans, began his acting journey in 2000. He quickly rose to prominence, captivating audiences with his powerful performances. Ibrahim’s ambitions extend beyond acting. He ventured into production with “Return of Kesari,” starring in and directing the film to critical acclaim, winning Best Actor at the Best of Nollywood Awards in 2019. He dominated the Best Yoruba Actor category at the Best of Nollywood Awards for two consecutive years thanks to his stellar performance in “Lucifer.” In 2023, his film “Alani Ogo” cemented his status as a multi-talented powerhouse. Yekini swept the Emperor Awards, winning Best Actor and Best Director.

His role as the fierce warrior Gbogunmi in “Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)” earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the AMVCAs.

Gregory Ojefua

Greg “Teddy Bear” Ojefua is a multi-talented Nigerian actor with a career spanning stage, screen, and voice work. He started on the television series, “Wings of Change,” but his breakthrough role came when he played Odumegwu Ojukwu in the movie, “Encounter“.

Greg’s impressive list of accolades includes the 2023 Best Actor Award at AFRIFF. He’s also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the 2017 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and Best New Actor at the 2017 City People Movie Awards and West African Citizens Awards (WAFRICA). Most recently, he earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his work in Kenneth Gyang’s “This Is Lagos“

Timini Egbuson

Nollywood star Timini who launched his career in 2010 on the popular soap opera “Tinsel,” continues to impress. His captivating performance as Pere Judah in the blockbuster “A Tribe Called Judah” has cemented his place among Nigeria’s leading actors.

Timini’s career is adorned with accolades, notably the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Actor in a Drama, a feat achieved through his stellar performance in “Elevator Baby.” Before this, he claimed the 2019 Future Awards Africa Prize for Acting and the Best of Nollywood’s Revelation of the Year in 2017. He earned nominations for Best Actor in Comedy and Drama at the 2022 AMVCAs. Most recently, his portrayal in Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 AMVCAs.

Levi Chikere

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the AMVCA, Levi, a singer and actor, delivered a standout performance as Legbe in “Blood Vessels.” In this gripping narrative, Legbe is one of six young individuals fleeing a town ravaged by oil pollution and political upheaval. Their journey takes a perilous turn as they board a ship carrying stolen crude oil, embarking on a hazardous voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, where unforeseen dangers lurk at every turn.

Ropo Ewenla

