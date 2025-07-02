Rewriting the Narrative of Maternal Health: One Birth at a Time

A unifying message emerged: that all women, regardless of their background or situation, should have the right to safe childbirth.

On Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Remo North, Ogun State, the Daramola Dynasty Foundation, with the committed support of HACEY Initiative and Dufil, marked one for the books. At the Primary Health Care Centre in Ode, they launched the Safe Birth, Safe Mother project, not as another outreach to tick off a list, but as a deliberate, purposeful life-saving intervention with a clear mission: to shift the longstanding narrative of maternal risk and restore dignity to the childbirth experience. A bold, life-saving step toward rewriting the maternal health story in Nigeria.

For far too long, the story of childbirth in many Nigerian communities has been told through a lens of fear, uncertainty, and unacceptable risk, often likened to a coin toss between life and loss. But this initiative, led entirely by women, set out to rewrite that story through knowledge, empathy, and action.

The Centre welcomed over 30 professional female healthcare workers, all eager to deepen their knowledge and extend awareness into their respective communities. Their presence signaled hope, commitment, and readiness. Significantly, a few male healthcare professionals also joined the sessions, recognizing their vital role in safeguarding maternal health and standing in solidarity with women on the frontlines.

Opening the first session, Dr. Fisayo Oluwatosin set the tone, not with sterile statistics, but with soul-stirring compassion.

Every protocol we follow must be guided by compassion, he said. Because in that delivery room, a woman is not just a patient. She’s a person trusting us with her life.

Throughout the day, the training sessions tackled critical topics: clinical ethics, community engagement, emergency response, and the life-saving benefits of facility-based deliveries. But one of the most remarkable moments emerged during the Breakout Session, where participants gathered in small groups to share lived experiences from maternity wards across the region.

There was silence. Then there were tears. Stories of mothers lost during childbirth filled the air, stories that weighed heavy, but also sparked resolve. Together, the healthcare workers listed the causes of those tragedies and co-created solutions to prevent future loss. It wasn’t just training, it was healing, collective reflection, and renewed purpose.

In a standout session led by Dr. Olayinka Wusu, participants explored practical strategies for improving birth preparedness in their communities. They learned to identify danger signs, act fast under pressure, and communicate clearly with expectant mothers. Pre- and post-assessments captured knowledge gained, and the enthusiasm was evident.

This has reminded me of my role, not just as a caregiver, but as a protector of life, said one participant.

At the close of the event, sponsored maternal supplies were distributed to all attendees, vital tools to support safe deliveries in underserved communities. Smiles stretched wide, notebooks were full, and hearts were reignited with purpose.

From healthcare providers to advocates and educators, these women embraced new roles aimed at strengthening the maternal health conversation, one birth at a time.

