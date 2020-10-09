Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for Kunle Afolayan's "Citation" is Here

BN TV Movies & TV

It's the Case of the Ex on Episode 6 of "The Most Toasted Girl"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Fragile Bond between a Young Married Couple is Tested in "Heaven Baby" starring Oreka Godis, Ibrahim Suleiman | Watch

Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Starring Broda Shaggi, Sambasa Nzeribe & Alexandra Asogwa - Watch the Teaser for Forthcoming Film "The Robbery"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Broda Shaggi’s Comedy Series “Shaggi Palava”

BN TV Movies & TV

Girls Just Want To Have Fun! Watch Toke Makinwa & Tacha on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Yay! It’s Baby Number 2 for Kelly Rowland

BN TV Movies & TV

Here We Go with the Drama! Watch Episode 12 of "The Men's Club"

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Laide Bakare is ready with the Birthday Glow 🎉

Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation” is Here

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 mins ago

 on

In “Citation”, a bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.

Based on real events, the film narrates the ordeals faced by a female postgraduate student, Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola) who is forced to find a way to deal with an awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara (Jimmy-Jean Louis).

The movie was first announced in January 2020 with BellaNaija sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos also in the same month. We also shared a snippet of the upcoming movie in March. Click here if you missed it.

Obafemi Awolowo University played host to the movie which was written by Tunde Babalola. Other stars in the movie include; Joke Silva, Jimmy-Jean Louis, Sadiq DabaGabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Adjetey Anang, Yomi Fash, French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul, the Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti, Temi Otedola, amongst others.

Watch the trailer below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

You Can Read an Excerpt of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Forthcoming Work “Zikora” Here & Now

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Real Estate Investment will Meet All Your Needs

Cisi Eze: Forgiveness is Futile, Pay Attention to Healing

Chinenye Opeodu: Always Remember to Check In With Yourself

Wait! Women Need a Letter of Consent From their Husbands to Cut Their Hair?
Advertisement
css.php