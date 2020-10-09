The Official Trailer for Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation” is Here

In “Citation”, a bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.

Based on real events, the film narrates the ordeals faced by a female postgraduate student, Moremi Oluwa (Temi Otedola) who is forced to find a way to deal with an awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara (Jimmy-Jean Louis).

The movie was first announced in January 2020 with BellaNaija sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos also in the same month. We also shared a snippet of the upcoming movie in March. Click here if you missed it.

Obafemi Awolowo University played host to the movie which was written by Tunde Babalola. Other stars in the movie include; Joke Silva, Jimmy-Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba, Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Adjetey Anang, Yomi Fash, French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul, the Legendary Nigerian Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti, Temi Otedola, amongst others.