Enjoy a Snippet of Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation”

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Kunle Afolayan’s forthcoming movie “Citation” is almost wrapping up and from the behind the scenes photos, we are certain the film will be a hit.

“Citation” stars Haitian-born Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean LouisSadiq Daba Gabriel Afolayan, The Okan twins, Ini Edo, Lola Maja, Temi Otedola among others.

The film, written by Tunde Babalola, is a university drama surrounding a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer.

Here’s a snippet of what to expect and more.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

