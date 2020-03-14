Enjoy a Snippet of Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation”

Kunle Afolayan’s forthcoming movie “Citation” is almost wrapping up and from the behind the scenes photos, we are certain the film will be a hit.

“Citation” stars Haitian-born Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba Gabriel Afolayan, The Okan twins, Ini Edo, Lola Maja, Temi Otedola among others.

The film, written by Tunde Babalola, is a university drama surrounding a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer.

Here’s a snippet of what to expect and more.