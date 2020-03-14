Connect with us

Here's your First Look at Toyin Abraham's Star Studded "Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner" | Watch

Enjoy a Snippet of Kunle Afolayan's Forthcoming Movie "Citation"

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH "Oge's Sister" by Uche Jombo

We've Got the Trailer for Segilola Ogidan's "Tainted Canvas" | WATCH

TGIF! WATCH Episode 5 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - 'Start Again'

The Trailer for 'Insecure' Season 4 is HERE & Issa Rae is Still ... Issa | WATCH

Harvey Weinstein has been Sentenced to 23 Years in Jail

Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker have Finalised their Divorce 💔

Harvey Weinstein wants Mercy from the Judge

John Boyega is ensuring African Stories Reach the World through Netflix

As anticipation is gradually building up for its April 10th cinema release, here’s a first look at “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner“.

Toyin Abraham in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment is set to release the latest addition to her ‘Alakada‘ comedy franchise.

“Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her and come to a head when she is invited on a reality TV show along with other housemates

The highly anticipated comedy stars a host of celebrities like Broda Shaggy, Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, KhafiKhloeAphrodija, MC Lively and lots more.

Watch the teaser:

