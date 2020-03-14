Here’s your First Look at Toyin Abraham’s Star Studded “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” | Watch

As anticipation is gradually building up for its April 10th cinema release, here’s a first look at “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner“.

Toyin Abraham in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment is set to release the latest addition to her ‘Alakada‘ comedy franchise.

“Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” follows the adventure of Yetunde Animashaun, a young girl from a poor family background, who makes up stories and lies about her financial and social status in order to “fit into the crowd”. But her lies always come back to haunt her and come to a head when she is invited on a reality TV show along with other housemates

The highly anticipated comedy stars a host of celebrities like Broda Shaggy, Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively and lots more.

Watch the teaser: