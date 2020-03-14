BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH “Oge’s Sister” by Uche Jombo

The #BNMovieFeature is celebrating International Women’s Month with these award-winning movies produced by women. We specifically want to celebrate the women who have been integral to movie making in Nigeria, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Uche Jombo-produced movie “Oge’s Sister”

Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 and has since written and produced several movies.

‘Oge’s Sister’ is the story of two sisters, Oge and Esther, who lost their mother unexpectedly. They had to redefine their lives; one of them for a good cause, while the other finds a way of shutting out the pains of losing a loved one. Their lives became contrasting; everything threatened to draw them further apart.

The movie stars Seun Akindele, Yvonne Jegede and Uche Jombo.

Watch the movie below: