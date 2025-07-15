It’s “World Tola Odunsi Day” & Enado Odunsi’s Birthday Shoutout to Her Husband Is the Cutest Thing Online

“May I have your attention, please?” wrote Enado Odunsi, and she certainly has ours. The Nollywood actress is all in on the love today, celebrating her husband, film executive producer and director Tola Odunsi, on his birthday.

Enado and Tola, who had their civil wedding just five months ago and their Benin-Yoruba traditional ceremony two months later, are now expecting their first child together. But today, the spotlight is all on Tola.

Taking to Instagram, Enado shared a tribute filled with warmth and personality, calling him her “Bestie, Sugar Daddy, Baby Daddy, Prayer Partner, and the Yang to my Yin.” She described him as “a blessing to her and to the world,” and said she’s grateful to witness “the amazing spectacle that God is making of his life.”

In true Enado fashion, she added a playful twist by declaring herself the “Assistant Celebrant” and cheekily asking fans to wish her a happy birthday too. “It’s also my birthday,” she wrote. “T for Tenks!”

The actress paired her message with a set of lovely photos — solo shots of Tola and one of them together, full of affection and joy.