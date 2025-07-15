Connect with us

It’s “World Tola Odunsi Day” & Enado Odunsi’s Birthday Shoutout to Her Husband Is the Cutest Thing Online

Ayo Edebiri & Uzo Aduba Bag 2025 Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Kiekie's Tuxedo-and-Ball-Gown Look is the Modern Take on Black-Tie Glam We Love

Tributes to Muhammadu Buhari Pour In from Around the World

Kenya Ends Visa Requirements for Citizens of African and Most Caribbean Nations

Buzzed, Bronzed & Unbothered! Angélique Kidjo's Birthday Beauty Hits Different

This Coral Beaded Cape on Veekee James Is the Most Extra Thing We've Ever Loved

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

That Bone Structure? Rita Dominic at 50 Is Giving Legacy Beauty

From calling him her ‘Bestie, Sugar Daddy and Baby Daddy’ to sharing their sweetest couple photo, Enado Odunsi’s birthday message to Tola Odunsi is all love!
“May I have your attention, please?” wrote Enado Odunsi, and she certainly has ours. The Nollywood actress is all in on the love today, celebrating her husband, film executive producer and director Tola Odunsi, on his birthday.

Enado and Tola, who had their civil wedding just five months ago and their Benin-Yoruba traditional ceremony two months later, are now expecting their first child together. But today, the spotlight is all on Tola.

Taking to Instagram, Enado shared a tribute filled with warmth and personality, calling him her “Bestie, Sugar Daddy, Baby Daddy, Prayer Partner, and the Yang to my Yin.” She described him as “a blessing to her and to the world,” and said she’s grateful to witness “the amazing spectacle that God is making of his life.”

In true Enado fashion, she added a playful twist by declaring herself the “Assistant Celebrant” and cheekily asking fans to wish her a happy birthday too. “It’s also my birthday,” she wrote. “T for Tenks!”

The actress paired her message with a set of lovely photos — solo shots of Tola and one of them together, full of affection and joy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Enado Odunsi (@iamenado)

