Watch Tola Odunsi Tell the Sweet Story of How He Met Enado Odigie

The newest couple in town and the newest expecting parents — Tola and Enado Odunsi, recently tied the knot in a beautifully colourful traditional ceremony that blended Bini and Yoruba cultures. The bride was a vision in red, and her groom brought just the right dose of elegance to match.

Who doesn’t love a good meet-cute? Tola’s story of how he met Enado is one for the books. Both work in the film industry. He’s a producer and director, and she’s an actress.

In an exclusive with us, Tola shared that their paths first crossed about eight years ago when Enado came in to audition for “The Men’s Club.” A friendship followed, and, as you can probably guess, that friendship eventually blossomed into something more. He knew it had to be more than friendship sometime after the pandemic.

When asked what he loves most about her, he couldn’t quite pick just one thing. “There’s not one favourite thing,” he said with a smile.

Watch the sweet moment below.