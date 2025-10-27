Top Nollywood Stars Sola Sobowale, Tola Odunsi & Stan Nze to Join Historic GUBA Awards in Barbados

African culture, star power, and historic global collaboration are set to shine bright this November as Nollywood legends Sola Sobowale, Tola Odunsi, and Stan Nze head to the Caribbean for the first-ever GUBA Awards in Barbados.

The prestigious celebration of African excellence, known as the GUBA (Grow, Unite, Build Africa) Awards, is expanding into the Caribbean for the first time as part of a three-day Trade and Investment Summit taking place from November 10 to 12, 2025. This milestone edition will spotlight the growing bond between Africa and the Caribbean as both regions reconnect culturally and economically across the Atlantic.

This year’s theme, “Reclaiming Our Atlantic Destiny: Build. Connect. Renew.”, powerfully speaks to that shared history and the future being charted together.

Nollywood’s Finest Take the Spotlight

All eyes will be on the Nigerian screen icons who will take centre stage during the Cultural Showcase and awards ceremony. Expect dazzling fashion, emotional tributes, Caribbean-Afro fusion performances, and a Hollywood-style feature moment from the beloved Sola Sobowale, whose presence is stirring major excitement among fans in Barbados.

Tola Odunsi and Stan Nze, two of Nollywood’s most dynamic filmmakers and actors, will also bring their star presence and industry influence to the week’s events. Their participation underscores the growing global appeal of Nigerian storytelling and creative excellence.

Nigerians Leading a New Global Wave

Nigeria is making a major mark at this edition of the GUBA Awards. According to organisers, Nigerians represent the majority of early registrations for the summit’s trade and creative forums. Government leaders and influencers in entertainment, tech, and business powerhouses from Lagos to Abuja are expected.

Supported by the Office of the Prime Minister of Barbados, the summit draws leaders and changemakers from:

• Africa’s largest economy

• The 15-nation CARICOM region

• Diaspora communities across the Americas

The Barbados government is partnering through leading agencies such as Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Invest Barbados, the Chamber of Commerce, and the National Cultural Foundation to build long-term Afro-Caribbean collaboration.

Direct Charter Flight for Nigerian Delegates

Recognising travel hurdles between both regions, GUBA has arranged a direct charter flight connecting Lagos–Accra–Barbados, providing a smooth journey for delegates without detours through Europe or North America. Limited spaces remain, and uptake from Nigerian entrepreneurs, creatives, and executives has surged rapidly.

A Celebration with Purpose

GUBA Founder and President Lady Dentaa Amoateng says this moment is more than a glamorous awards night:

“Nigerian businesses and creatives have conquered African markets and made their mark globally. The Caribbean represents a powerful cultural and economic bridge we must embrace.”

The summit builds a platform not only for recognition but also for trade deals, creative partnerships, and new investment opportunities in areas such as entertainment, fashion, fintech, agriculture, and renewable energy.

A New Era for Black Excellence Worldwide

From Afrobeats to Nollywood blockbusters, Nigeria’s creative influence continues to thrive across the world. The GUBA Awards in Barbados promise a spectacular showcase of African heritage flourishing far beyond its continental borders.

As Sola Sobowale, Tola Odunsi, and Stan Nze prepare to grace the global stage, one thing is clear:

Nigeria is not just participating in the global future of Black excellence. Nigeria is leading it.

