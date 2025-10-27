BBNaija Finalists Visit Exclusive Smile and Phoenix Derma Aesthetic Center in Collaboration with Colgate and MultiChoice

The excitement of Big Brother Naija Season 10 continued off-screen as the finalists spent a day focused on wellness, confidence, and self-care, organized in collaboration with Colgate and MultiChoice. The partnership provided the housemates an opportunity to experience professional dental and skincare sessions reflecting current standards in oral and aesthetic care.

At Exclusive Smile Dental Clinic, the finalists enjoyed personalized consultations, professional cleanings, whitening sessions, and comprehensive smile evaluations, all designed to maintain a healthy, confident, camera-ready smile. The clinic’s facilities and serene atmosphere reflects its commitment to long-term oral wellness and patient comfort.

Their visit continued at Phoenix Derma Aesthetic & Laser Center, where the housemates participated in facial and skincare treatments, including HydraFacials and glow therapies. The center is known for combining dermatological expertise with personalized skincare approaches.

During the visit, the finalists expressed appreciation to the teams at both clinics for their hospitality and professionalism. The collaboration reflected a shared interest in promoting wellness and confidence through proper dental and skincare routines. From on-screen appearances to everyday routines, Exclusive Smile and Phoenix Derma provide personalized care experiences for clients across different walks of life.

