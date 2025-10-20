NECLive 2025: African Entertainment Experts to Discuss Next Steps for Booming Industry

As Africa’s creative economy continues to experience unprecedented growth and global recognition, industry leaders are preparing to gather in Lagos, the home of Nollywood and Afrobeats, to chart the course for sustainable growth and economic transformation. The Nigerian Entertainment Conference, West Africa’s largest gathering of the creative industry, returns to Lagos on Friday, November 28, 2025, bringing together entertainment professionals, policymakers, investors, and emerging talent under the theme “Powering Africa Through Creative Enterprise.”

Since its inception in 2013, NECLive has established itself as an influential platform for critical conversations and interventions shaping the continent’s entertainment landscape. The conference has hosted more than 500 industry keynotes, workshops, masterclasses, demos, and panels, attracted over 100,000 participants, and reached an audience exceeding 100 million people across 50 countries. It has also facilitated over 1,000 deals and partnerships, cementing its role as a catalyst for industry growth.

This year’s edition arrives at a pivotal moment for African creativity. Nollywood has cemented its position as the world’s second-largest film industry by volume, while Afrobeats continues its global domination with Nigerian artistes selling out major international arenas and earning Grammy recognition. The sector now contributes approximately 2.3% to Nigeria’s GDP, worth over $4.2 billion annually, with Nigerian films accounting for 56% of box office revenue in the first half of 2024.

Despite these remarkable achievements, the industry faces significant hurdles that threaten long-term sustainability. Infrastructure deficits, limited access to funding, inadequate intellectual property protection, and weak distribution networks continue to constrain growth potential. The creative sector also grapples with increasing international competition and brain drain as talent seeks opportunities in markets with better support systems.

Recent policy developments, including the 2024 National Creative Economy Policy, remain under-implemented, leaving the industry without the predictable frameworks and legal protections needed to thrive.

Additionally, challenges such as rising production costs, piracy, and monetisation difficulties persist across film, music, and digital content platforms.

“After more than a decade of facilitating crucial conversations within Nigeria’s

entertainment industry, we’re witnessing an unprecedented moment where our creative talents are gaining global recognition and commercial success,” said Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and Convener of NECLive. “However, we must now focus on building the infrastructure, appropriate policies, and business frameworks that will ensure this momentum translates into sustainable economic power for our nation. This year’s NECLive theme reflects our commitment to demonstrating how creative enterprise can be a genuine driver of Nigeria and Africa’s economic transformation.”

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and performers from across Africa and the global diaspora, offering policy advocacy sessions, business development workshops, networking opportunities, innovation Showcases, and Performance Platforms.

Confirmed speakers include executives Steve Babaeko, Audu Maikori, Mike Dada, Colette Otusheso, Ojoma Ochai, Obi Asika, Moses Babatope, Funmi Iyanda, John Ugbe and Chris Ihidero. Others are Fisayo Fosudo, Moliehi Molekoa, Nora Awolowo, Shaibu Husseini, Folu Storms, Qudus Onikeku, and Dolapo Amusat.

NECLive 2025 is produced by Nigerian Entertainment Today and the Africa Creative Foundation, in association with ID Africa, BHM, and Huce Valeris, with sponsorship from MultiChoice, MTN Nigeria, First Bank, The Macallan, and X3M Ideas.

About NECLive

Formerly known as Nigerian Entertainment Conference, NECLive is West Africa’s premier annual gathering for creative and entertainment industry professionals. Since 2013, NECLive has provided platform for discussing challenges, exchanging ideas, and finding strengthened pathways for the entertainment industry in Nigeria to thrive. The conference hosts respected guests, speakers, panellists and performers from various sectors of the economy, attracting thousands of participants and millions of viewers globally. Email: [email protected]; Website: www.nec.ng

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for NECLive