Improving Nigeria’s Sustainability Outlook: STS Returns For the 9th Edition

The Sustainability Table Discourse Series (STS) 2025 returns for its ninth edition on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, bringing together global changemakers, policymakers, financiers, and sustainability advocates to drive real impact.



Remains the premier platform for leaders and experts to move from conversation to concrete action. The theme dubbed, Sustainability in Action: Scaling Impact for a Thriving Future to Achieve the SDGs, will feature a Keynote Address by Ayaan Adam, Senior Director at the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) & CEO of AFC Capital Partners



Key segments to expect at this year’s edition:

Panel Discussion: The Business of Resilience – Mobilising Capital for Africa’s Climate Innovation

Featuring:

• Tokunbo Philip Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment & Water Resources

• Asmau Smaila, Associate Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria

• Olamide Fagbuji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology & Operations

• Aisha Raheem-Bolarinwa, CEO, Farmz2U

• Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Managing Director, Sunbeth Global Concepts (SGC)

• Adaobi Nnorukah, Investment Director, ARM-Harith



Infrastructure Investment LTD

Diplomatic Dialogue: Sprint to 2030 – Lessons, Gaps & Opportunities

Featuring:

• H.E. Michel Deelen, Consul General of the Netherlands in Lagos

• H.E. Jette Bjerrum, Consul General of Denmark in Lagos

• H.E. Carlos José Arias Moreno Garcete, Ambassador of Brazil to Nigeria

• Omowunmi Sanni, Partner, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe





Goodwill Messages:

• Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State

• Innocent Bariate Barikor, Director General, NESREA

• Lanre Mojola, Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission



Why should you register to attend?



As the global sustainability landscape evolves, STS 2025 offers a timely platform for collaboration and practical action. It connects business leaders, policymakers, investors, and advocates in shaping solutions that address Africa’s most pressing environmental and economic challenges — from climate resilience to inclusive growth.



Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Venue: Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 AM

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a movement driving real impact. To Participate Click Here

