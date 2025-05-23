Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Unveils Landmark Sports Issue

For about fifteen years, Lost In Lagos has led Nigeria’s media market as one of the country’s premier lifestyle print and digital magazine. Despite being on the frontlines of lifestyle, fashion, art, culture, and tech, championing tourism in Lagos and contributing immensely to Nigeria’s financial, social and cultural economies, something was missing.

This is why leadership at Lost in Lagos/Awari decided to step more into the playing field—literally.

The just-released Sports Issue is a landmark moment for the company, and for Nigeria at large. Sports, despite its potential for radical economic growth and global soft-power, is often overlooked in the country. From dissolving the sports ministry, undercutting athletes, erasing sports development budgets and little to no infrastructures, pipelines, and plans for the future in place, Nigeria treats sport like a playground hobby.

So, this issue is a declaration that sport is not, and should not be a sidebar to our nation’s story. Spotlighting the stories of grit, passion, culture, and community behind our nation’s athletic movement, Lost In Lagos made this issue about muscle, movement, mindset, and meaning.

From grassroots initiatives to elite-level competitions, this issue takes readers on a powerful journey through the many sports shaping Nigeria today: from rugby to polo, sailing to volleyball, flag football to golf, cycling to swimming, and even traditional fighting sports like Dambe.

This issue is the result of deep partnerships with leading sports associations and federations across the country, with exclusive features from top sports leaders like Azeez Ladipo, Kayode Oguntayo, Azeez Amida, John Shidiak, Frank Ozomah, Tolu Adesemowo, Temitope George, Hugh Thorley, Adaobi Nnorukah, Odafe Gbegbaje Chamuke, Maxwell Kalu, and many more.

It includes conversations with standout athletes, coaches, and organizers, all sharing powerful insights on identity, progress, and the business of sports in Nigeria.

In this refreshingly raw and reflective edition, they succeeded in making it a transportive one, so that with every page turn, you can get an exclusive insider into the different sports, the business of it, and the people championing them.

Inside, the Lagos Yacht Club takes Sailing, Showtime takes Flag Football, the Nigerian Rugby Football Federation takes Rugby, the Lekki Volleyball Club takes Volleyball, the Ikorodu City Football Club takes Football, Crossflex takes Golf, Cycology takes Cycling, and the AWFC takes Dambe. Check out their list of top 10 places to play sports in Lagos, and their list of top 5 local events in Lagos.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this month, The Padel Club takes the spotlight. Perfectly tucked away in a serene, tree-lined expanse at 57, Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, The Padel Club is not only setting a new benchmark for racquet sports in the country, but it is igniting a full-blown padel revolution. Unlike other racquet sports that can be intimidating to beginners or require exclusive memberships, padel welcomes everyone.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a total novice, the learning curve is gentle, the gameplay forgiving, and the experience undeniably fun. At Padel Club Lagos, the doors are open to all. No membership required. Just book a court, grab a racquet, and step into the game.

Click here to read the latest monthly issue of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine now.

Top 10 Places To Play Sports In Lagos

The Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine handpicked 10 places to play sports in Lagos. These spaces are perfect for everyone and they offer an inclusive and adventurous atmosphere, one that blends excitement, relaxation, and state of the art equipment and structures. These spots promise moments that will bring you satisfaction, thrill and satisfy your hunger for the game.

Polo: Ikoyi polo club, Lagos Nigeria ;

Experience The Ikoyi Polo Club that hosts exhilarating chukkas, where exciting rounds of four-member teams gallop across manicured grass, executing swift passes and strategic plays under professional umpiring

Volleyball: Leisure Sports Park

At Leisure Sports Park, indoor volleyball matches feature six‐player teams diving for spikes and strategic sets on professional-grade courts. Here reality meets privacy and intimacy as groups of closely knit players pants on the smooth structured surface of the court.

Golf: Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

Golfers at Lakowe Lakes tackle an 18-hole championship layout and a par-3 course, honing drives, approach shots, and putting on undulating greens designed by Robert O’Friel.

Flag Football: Showtime Arena

At Showtime Arena players compete on the most exciting spot in Lagos, where speed meets wits and determination. Flag football at Showtime Arena features fast-paced, non-contact play on artificial turf; seven‐player teams execute quick passes, routes, and defensive flag pulls under floodlights for evening matches.

Football: Herel Play (Five-a-Side Football)

Herel Play’s FIFA-standard five-a-side pitch hosts high-intensity mini-matches, with teams rotating every 20 minutes, emphasizing quick passing, tight turns, and relentless pressing.

Padel: The Padel House

Padel at The Padel House features fast rallies on enclosed glass courts, combining elements of tennis and squash with two‐player doubles as the standard format. Clinics cover serve‐and‐volley technique, wall rebounds, and tactical positioning, while weekly ladders and tournaments foster a vibrant community of both novices and seasoned padel enthusiasts.

Fencing: Lagos Fencing Club

Fencers at Lagos Fencing Club engage in foil, épée, and sabre bouts on electronic pistes, practising lunges, parries, and ripostes in both private lessons and open sessions. The club hosts regular age‐group leagues and interclub tournaments, while coaches emphasise footwork drills, bladework precision, and strategic bout planning to develop competitive champions.Cricket: The Cricket Lab -TBS

The Cricket Lab offers batting practice in three net lanes and simulated bowling via automated machines, focusing on drive, pull, and defensive stroke mechanics under varying speeds. Coaching includes video‐analysis breakdowns, fielding drills, and match‐scenario nets, supplemented by outdoor practice on the oval and competitive indoor leagues.

Tennis: Lagos Lawn Tennis Club

Grass and hard‐court tennis at Lagos Lawn Tennis Club features singles and doubles matches with emphasis on serve‐and‐volley tactics and baseline rallies. The club’s calendar includes junior circuits, mixed doubles mixers, and the annual Governor’s Cup.

Table Tennis: Ozone Table Tennis Club

Ozone Table Tennis Club runs rigorous table-tennis sessions focusing on spin generation, footwork drills, and rally consistency on professional‐grade tables. Members compete in weekly internal leagues and workshops on serve variations, forehand loops, and defensive chops, all under the guidance of certified coaches who emphasise technique and match tactics.

To read more: visit awariapp.com or download the Awari App on the App store or Google Play Store.

