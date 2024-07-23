Black Pelican Group Marks 20 Years of Excellence with a 20km Ride and Walk

Black Pelican Group, a leading total interior solutions provider, recently marked its 20th anniversary with two exciting events: a 20km ride and a 20km walk. These events symbolised the company’s commitment to wellness, innovation, and excellence.

On July 6, 2024, the company partnered with Cycology, a cycling club promoting healthy lifestyles and social development, for a 20km ride from the Ebenezer House, Lagos office. The ride saw participants cycling through the district’s vibrant streets, culminating in a celebratory gathering.

A week later, on July 13, 2024, Black Pelican Group held a simultaneous 20km walk in Lagos and Abuja, bringing together staff, management, and well-wishers to commemorate its significant milestone.

Michael Owolabi, Founder and CEO of Black Pelican Group, expressed his gratitude to all participants and stakeholders, saying,

We are thrilled to have shared this momentous occasion with everyone who has contributed to our success. The 20KM Walk and Ride are representations of our ’20 & Timeless’ journey thus far and our continued stride towards excellence.

These events demonstrate Black Pelican Group’s dedication to promoting a culture of wellness and fitness in Nigeria, reinforcing its position as a leader in the total interior solutions industry.

About Black Pelican Group

Black Pelican Group is a leading total interior solutions provider in Nigeria, known for its high-quality interior fittings for personal and commercial applications. Through its subsidiaries – IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct, BPL Logistix, Bagno Technik, and BPL Wellness – the company offers a comprehensive range of services, from high-end finishes to logistics and wellness solutions.

