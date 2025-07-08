Africa Creative Market 2025: Creative Bridge – Uniting Talent and Trade to Drive Transformation

Africa Creative Market (ACM) returns for its fourth edition from September 16 to 19, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos. Centered around the theme Creative Bridge, this year’s gathering underscores a bold commitment to empowering talent, expanding market access, and linking creatives to global opportunities.

Conceived and delivered by Ascend Studios Foundation, ACM has become a continental benchmark for innovation, trade, and collaboration across Africa’s diverse creative sectors, spanning film, fashion, music, technology, gaming, art, photography, dance, and sports.

Last year’s convening spotlighted how technology and innovation are transforming the creative economy, drawing participation from top African and international voices. With keynote conversations, high-impact masterclasses, and industry showcases, ACM 2024 underscored the continent’s readiness for global partnerships. ACM 2025 builds on that momentum, deepening the focus on market access, creative exports, and meaningful alliances that drive long-term growth.

According to Dr. Inya Lawal, Convener of Africa Creative Market (ACM),

Creative Bridge is more than a theme, it’s a blueprint for Africa’s creative future. This year, we are intentionally connecting the dots between talent and trade, providing the tools, insights, and exposure that creatives need to thrive in a fast-changing global landscape.

As the continent’s flagship platform for creative collaboration, ACM 2025 will feature a dynamic lineup of industry forums, investment roundtables, creative showcases, and policy dialogues, offering a rich space for building partnerships and shaping the future of Africa’s creative economy. With a focus on data, innovation, funding, and export readiness, the event will serve as a launchpad for creators and investors alike.

This year’s edition will also welcome influential global voices, rising African talent, and cultural entrepreneurs poised to lead Africa’s creative industries into their next chapter. ACM 2025 is designed to spark new ideas, forge transformative partnerships, and position African creativity at the center of global conversations.

Register here

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

Sponsorship & Partnerships: [email protected]

Sponsored Content