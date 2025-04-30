Get Ready to Explore Unmissable Funding Opportunities and Dynamic Activities at The SOT 2025!

The Science of Trade (SOT) Conference 2025 is not just back—it’s bigger, bolder, and primed to elevate your business prowess on a global scale. Registration opens from 7:00 a.m., so ensure you arrive early. Breakfast for participants will be served daily between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Don’t let traffic stop you from making the most of each day.

Here are a few highlights to expect:

Be One of 40 Selected for the 2026 Global Trade Mission:

At SOT 2024, 20 outstanding attendees were selected for a trade mission to the United States — a pioneer group now embarking on a unique strategic market entry journey. For 2026, The SOT team along with its partners are expanding the opportunity to 40 exceptional entrepreneurs.

The brand is seeking entrepreneurs with distinctive brands to empower for entry into new markets across Africa and globally – selection begins at the conference.

SheVentures by FCMB: With zero-interest loans, alternatives (like gold) for collateral and other loan options:

Fifteen FCMB staff will be on-site facilitating loans, so come with all your credentials— the SheVentures team is ready to work with you to find the right solutions.

Empower Your Enterprise with Shecluded Loans:

Ladies running businesses with steady transaction flow can secure exceptional 3% interest loans by participating across all 3 days. Shecluded is set to empower women entrepreneurs with the financial leverage they need to bring their visions to life

Connect with the U.S. Africa Trade Desk representing U.S. Buyers, ShePhoebe Global, U.S. Consulate and NASSI for a trade workshop:

Featuring the Acting U.S. Consul General, trade representatives from the United States, and representatives from NASSI.

Sponsored training opportunity for your leadership staff and customer service reps:

Enhance your team’s acumen with training programs already paid for, courtesy of collaborations by SOT and Kryptr!

Witness the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Hackathon with prizes ₦20 Million + ₦10 Million and Cloud Computing from Amazon Web Services:

The AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol Hackathon is tackling some of Africa’s most pressing challenges in e-commerce facilitation, digital payments, logistics, and digital identity management. Watch leading tech teams compete to develop innovative solutions — with the winning group receiving ₦20 million, plus an additional ₦10 million from NITDA to build a regulatory sandbox for e-commerce and cloud computing, in partnership with Amazon Web Services to drive full product development. bit.ly/NigeriaAfCFTAHackathon2025

Product review for U.S. Stores:

Facilitated by Hon Afishetu Braimoh, Founder, CEO, Wotfoods, Africa Business Trade, SACFruits, Fmr. Commissioner of Business, Trade & Cooperative, Edo State.

FashionEVO x Olorisupergal x Made in Africa present “From Fabric to Fortune” — Real Talk, Big Moves, Afrobeat Vibes:

Workshops, debates and ₦500,000 up for grabs. Serious conversations for fashion entrepreneurs, in a space where the culture moves.

Witness Product Launches:

Be the first to encounter trailblazing products such as Victoria Ajayi‘s flavorful sauce line for Chow Noodles and Ade Laoye‘s luscious honey brand, Oyin Ade.

NICERT @ 7: 3 Days. 3 Free Certifications. Endless Opportunities:

Celebrate with us as NICERT marks 7 years of impact — offering free HACCP certification to 3 companies and hands-on guidance to help you get certified and grow!

Nexus of Nature – The Organic Pavilion: Build. Scale. Thrive.

A dynamic space for organic entrepreneurs and dreamers ready to break into and dominate the organic market. Look out for other funding opportunities at the exhibition hall and get to engage with exhibitors and network.

Ready, Set, Trade. Bring your product samples, business cards, QR codes, and finance documents. Come ready to network, pitch, and unlock funding opportunities.

For inquiries, partnerships, or media partnerships, stay connected: Email: [email protected] | +234 916 766 7376 and click here to register and secure your slot.

SOT 2025 is more than a conference — it is a catalyst for Africa’s economic ascendancy. In partnership with the AfCFTA and other global allies, we are breaking barriers, building bridges, and unlocking the full potential of trade, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the continent and beyond, says Dr Inya Lawal, President, Ascend Studios Foundation.

Sponsored Content