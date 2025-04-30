Connect with us

Promotions

Hennessy Nigeria rekindles its Artistry with a Multi-Sensory Reboot

Living News Promotions TRAVEL

The Passport Issue: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Travel Issue

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Explore Unmissable Funding Opportunities and Dynamic Activities at The SOT 2025!

Promotions

Stay Protected Longer: Reckitt Nigeria revitalizes Dettol Original Soap with 12-hour Germ Protection Power

Events News Promotions

Legacy in Bloom: The Uzodinma Twins' Unforgettable Celebration of Life, Impact, and Purpose

News Promotions

Grow with Renny Returns with “The Audacious Edition” – A Live Experience for the Bold and Unstoppable

Events Promotions

World Malaria Day 2025: Emzor's Commitment to a Malaria-Free Nigeria and Africa

News Promotions

Infinix Note 50: High-End Feel, Everyday Price

Events Living News Promotions

TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

Events Promotions

Celebrating Love in Action: Ls of Life Show and The Reach Foundation Feed 1000 Families in 3 Days

Promotions

Hennessy Nigeria rekindles its Artistry with a Multi-Sensory Reboot

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hennessy Artistry is making a return to the Nigerian culture scene, and this time, it’s not just about the music. This year, the iconic platform takes a leap into a bold new era with The Reboot, a multi-sensory cultural experience that redefines what it means to celebrate creativity in Africa.

Blurring the lines between sound, style, taste, and technology, The Reboot is expected to be an exploration of artistic expression. From rousing DJ and music performances to immersive art and lifestyle installations, every corner of the space is a story waiting to be discovered.

Curated lounges will serve up signature Hennessy cocktails with a twist, each drink crafted to reflect a unique blend of heritage, innovation, and local flavour. Live cocktail sessions will give the audience a chance to create their own Hennessy expressions throughout the evening.

The highlight of the evening is the reveal of an unexpected collaboration with Severe Nature, a streetwear label known for its daring, forward-thinking approach to African fashion.

The exhibition will feature curated looks styled live on-site, blending the rhythm of the night with statement fashion moments. Think club night meets concept gallery with a heavy dose of Lagos energy.

With Lagos’ trendsetters expected to turn up, The Reboot promises to be one of the cultural moments of the season, a vibrant collision of beats, flavour, visuals and style.

#TheHennessyReboot #SevereNatureXHennessy

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php