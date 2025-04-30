Hennessy Nigeria rekindles its Artistry with a Multi-Sensory Reboot

Hennessy Artistry is making a return to the Nigerian culture scene, and this time, it’s not just about the music. This year, the iconic platform takes a leap into a bold new era with The Reboot, a multi-sensory cultural experience that redefines what it means to celebrate creativity in Africa.

Blurring the lines between sound, style, taste, and technology, The Reboot is expected to be an exploration of artistic expression. From rousing DJ and music performances to immersive art and lifestyle installations, every corner of the space is a story waiting to be discovered.

Curated lounges will serve up signature Hennessy cocktails with a twist, each drink crafted to reflect a unique blend of heritage, innovation, and local flavour. Live cocktail sessions will give the audience a chance to create their own Hennessy expressions throughout the evening.

The highlight of the evening is the reveal of an unexpected collaboration with Severe Nature, a streetwear label known for its daring, forward-thinking approach to African fashion.

The exhibition will feature curated looks styled live on-site, blending the rhythm of the night with statement fashion moments. Think club night meets concept gallery with a heavy dose of Lagos energy.

With Lagos’ trendsetters expected to turn up, The Reboot promises to be one of the cultural moments of the season, a vibrant collision of beats, flavour, visuals and style.

#TheHennessyReboot #SevereNatureXHennessy

