Bringing the Fun to Lagos: Flytime Fest is Set to Turn the Volume Up!

Flytime Fest, the premier music and arts festival, is set to mark a momentous milestone with its 2023 edition, celebrating a 19 years of rhythm, culture, and international allure. The festival features an unparalleled lineup of 20 top-tier international artists, promising an unforgettable musical experience that transcends borders.

Along with Rhythm Unplugged, Flytime Promotions has consistently drawn over 20,000 attendees to Lagos, Nigeria year after year, firmly establishing its position as one of Africa’s most iconic cultural celebrations.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect at Flytime Fest 2023:

International Artists and the Exclusive Rhythm Unplugged Segment:

Flytime Fest has gathered a mix of global talents to create a music experience that connects with audiences worldwide. The festival’s standout Rhythm Unplugged segment will feature exceptional artists, bringing a dynamic energy that transcends musical boundaries. Building on Rhythm Unplugged’s reputation for bringing new talent onto the world stage, Flytime is taking it up a notch in 2023 with international headliners like Roddy Rich and Lil Durk. The impressive lineup will also include, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Fireboy, Iyanya, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld, Bloody Civilian, Blaqbonez, Raybeykah, Seyi Vibez, Shallipopi, Smaya, Wurld, Victony.

Vado at 10:

Kizz Daniel‘s Headlining 10-Year Celebration On December 23rd, in a momentous celebration, Kizz Daniel will take center stage to headline “Vado at 10,” commemorating a decade of his extraordinary contribution to the music industry. This special performance promises to be a highlight of Flytime Fest 2023, featuring Kizz Daniel’s chart-topping hits and memorable moments from his illustrious career.

Fly Village:

A Diverse Experience of Artistry and Culinary Delights Flytime Fest is not just about music; it’s an immersive experience that extends to the Fly Village. Attendees can indulge in the vibrant offerings, including live body painting artists, mural painters, and a lineup of confirmed vendors such as Waffles N Cream, Severe Nature, Brkfs, Refine Studios, Eko & Haute and more! The Fly Village is a hub of creativity, bringing together diverse forms of expression for an enriching cultural experience.

Overall Festival Experience:

Immersive, Cultural, and Safe Flytime Fest promises more than just music, it is an immersive blend of music, arts, and culture. The festival organizers prioritize the premium comfort and safety of all guests, ensuring a seamless and secure environment for everyone to revel in the magic of the event.

Fast-Selling Tickets:

Act Now to Secure Your Spot The anticipation for Flytime Fest 2023 is soaring, with tickets selling at an unprecedented pace. We urge all music enthusiasts and cultural aficionados to act swiftly and secure their tickets. The high demand and limited availability for all festival days make it imperative to ensure your presence at this unparalleled celebration.

Flytime Fest embodies youthfulness and vibrancy, capturing the hearts of multiple generations, from the trendsetting Gen Z to the seasoned Gen X. For Afrobeats fans worldwide, the resonating chorus is clear: ‘WE OWN DECEMBER!’

Here’s the full schedule Flytime Fest 2023:

DEC 21, 2023 | Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged

DEC 23, 2023 | Headlining Artist, Kizz Daniel

DEC 24, 2023 | Headlining Artist, Davido

DEC 25, 2023 | HeadlinIing Artist, Asake

Flytime Promotions has consistently brought music enthusiasts premium live entertainment for nearly two decades. Celebrating its 19th year this December at THE EKO CONVENTION , Flytime Fest intends to redefine the festival landscape, bringing together artists, creators, and enthusiasts from around the world to Lagos, Nigeria.

Cecil Hammond, Founder and CEO of Flytime Promotions, shared his vision for the future, saying,

At Flytime, our focus has always been to offer a platform for the world to experience our best-in-class Afrobeats talents, both established and emerging. As we move towards our 20th year in the industry, we remain dedicated to driving excellence in all that we do and will continue to push boundaries to make Nigeria proud, not only on the continent but around the world.

Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Promotions, expressed her excitement about this year’s fest;

Central to our mission at Flytime, we remain committed to providing the best security, accessible access for those with special needs, and giving back to our community through Road14 Studios. With the 20th year on the horizon, the best is yet to come.

For table bookings, please contact: 08180222111 or [email protected].

Alongside the highly-anticipated 2023 lineup, Flytime Fest 2023 is proudly sponsored by Coca-Cola, Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Magicline Films, Clane, Cene, Desperados, Heineken and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25. Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor for Davido’s exceptional performance on December 24.

About Flytime Fest

Flytime Fest is one of Africa’s biggest music and live entertainment festivals, featuring a diverse lineup of genres and talents from the continent and beyond. Organized by Flytime Promotions, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service entertainment company with 19 years of experience in producing world-class events, these festivals are known for their exceptional production standards, multisensory experiences, and safety focus.

Attracting thousands of attendees from within and beyond the continent, the festivals celebrate and showcase the richness and diversity of African music and culture, providing a platform for both emerging and established artists to reach a global audience. Rhythm Unplugged, Nigeria’s longest-running concert, is an integral part of this vibrant brand story, adding its unique legacy to the festivities.

About Coca-Cola Nigeria

Coca-Cola Nigeria is a total beverage company, offering one of the world’s most valuable brands, Coca-Cola. The company portfolio includes valuable beverage brands, such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, 5Alive Juices, Eva Water, Schweppes, and Limca. The team is constantly transforming the portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market and also working to reduce the environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting packaging recycling across the value chain.

Inclusive of Coca-Cola’s bottling partners, over 5,000 people with over 700,000 distribution partners help to bring economic opportunity to local communities. Learn more at the Coca-Cola Nigeria website and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

