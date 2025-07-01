Africa’s Fashion Future Takes the Stage: Epic Show 2025 Arrives in Lagos

Save the date — Epic Show 2025 is about to shake up the scene. This July 5th and 6th, Fashions Finest Africa (FFA) returns to Lagos with a fashion experience rooted in culture, creativity, and the future.

Known for spotlighting new and emerging talent, FFA is bringing the next generation of African fashion to the forefront — with designers flying in from Germany, the UK, and across the continent, all converging at The Podium, Lekki for two unforgettable days.

Expect runway moments, creative installations, and real conversations that matter — from funding opportunities for fashion entrepreneurs, to sustainability in fashion beyond fabrics, and how the industry can scale while staying rooted in African identity.

On the panel lineup? Names like Mai Atafo, offering sharp insights on the missteps many young creatives make, and Chidubem from Innovate UK, sharing the power of innovation in global fashion.

Designers to watch on the runway include:

Nubik Attire, Lamide Official, Nenysty Atelier, The Fleks Apparel, Jayred Fashion World, RR Dot Design, House of Gold, Ria Kosher, 31 Woman Elegante, Gloria & Co, and more.

This event merges fashion with community, insight, and opportunity. It’s the kind of event that, once it’s over, leaves many wondering what it was like.

Venue: The Podium, Lekki

Dates: Saturday, July 5 & Sunday, July 6, 2025

Time: Doors open 11:00AM daily

Entry: Free with RSVP

Want in? follow @fashionsfinestafrica for more live updates.

