A Night to Remember as Apitainment Hosts Unforgettable Davido Timeless Concert in Abuja

Davido Timeless Concert recently blew the roof off the iconic Eagles Square in Abuja! The concert was organised by Apitainment as they set new records and made history in the entertainment scene in Abuja.

The crowd was elated from start to finish as the beats dropped, and Eagles Square turned into one massive party hosted by Ehiz. With awesome performances from Morravey, Logos Olori, and Odumodublvck, the timeless concert was a huge showcase of musical talent with a wide array of up-and-coming artists who brought their A-game to the stage.

Highly sought-after Hypemen and celebrities like Cross Da Boss, Neo Akpofure, Jerry Schaffer, and Special Spesh took the Timeless stage by storm as they raised the audience’s spirits at one of Abuja’s biggest concerts this year. DJs – Romi, TTB, and Ecool had the audience dancing from start to finish as they cheered on readiness to watch Davido perform live.

“The Davido Timeless Concert wasn’t just about the hits but about creating an unforgettable experience. Apitainment nailed it with a lineup that celebrated the best in the game while giving new talent a chance to shine.” Adewumi Segun Gabriels, the CEO of Apitainment, shared, “We wanted a night that will be etched in people’s memory for ages, and the Davido Timeless Concert delivered just that: history was made. Huge shoutout to the fans and the incredible artists who made it happen.”

The night ascended to greater musical heights and excitement as Davido delivered a stellar performance with classical songs from his Timeless Album and other songs from his discography including The Money, Aye, Baddest Boy, Blow My Mind, and Risky. His remarkable performance was delivered perfectly through a live band, with DJ-Ecool and Special Spesh as the Hypeman. Logos Olori and Morravey also joined him on stage to perform their featured songs from the Timeless album.

About Apitainment

Apitainment is a premium entertainment, lifestyle, and events promotion company in Abuja. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to creating exclusive, unforgettable moments, they curate a diverse range of offerings that cater to all entertainment and lifestyle needs.

