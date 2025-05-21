Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in "My Mother is a Witch" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

BN TV Scoop

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

BN TV Inspired Living

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

BN TV

Baking Carrot Cake This Weekend? Here’s a Recipe to Try from Toms

BN TV Cuisine

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

BN TV Music

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

BN TV Music

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Watch Daniel Ochuko Cook Up a Nutritious Pot of Anambra-Style Oha Soup

BN TV Music

Fido’s New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

BN TV

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in “My Mother is a Witch” | Watch the Trailer

“My Mother is a Witch,” starring Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson and Neo Akpofure, examines the fragile bond between mother and daughter in a drama set between London and Benin.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Efe Irele/Instagram

Efe Irele’s latest film, “My Mother is a Witch,” explores the complicated relationship between a mother and daughter shaped by years of silence, misunderstanding and emotional wounds. The psychological drama follows a fashion editor, played by Irele, who returns from London to her hometown of Benin. What should be a homecoming quickly becomes a confrontation with her past, especially the painful memories tied to her mother, played by Mercy Aigbe.

Told through a slow-burning mystery, the film raises questions about childhood trauma, cultural perception and the labels we place on people we don’t fully understand. Was her mother truly a “witch,” or was that belief a projection of her hurt and confusion?

Filmed across Benin and London, the settings mirror the emotional and cultural distance between the two women. The story gently peels back the layers of generational pain, showing how unspoken grief can linger and how forgiveness can feel just out of reach.

Alongside Irele and Aigbe, the film features performances from Timini Egbuson and Neo Akpofure, who bring depth and intensity to this story of reckoning and emotional truth. The project is directed and written by Nìyí Akinmolayan and produced by Anthill Studios in collaboration with FrameFlixHQ. Irele also serves as executive producer, signalling just how personal this story is for her.

“My Mother is a Witch” opens in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, 23rd May.

Watch the trailer below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php