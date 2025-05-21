Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in “My Mother is a Witch” | Watch the Trailer

Efe Irele’s latest film, “My Mother is a Witch,” explores the complicated relationship between a mother and daughter shaped by years of silence, misunderstanding and emotional wounds. The psychological drama follows a fashion editor, played by Irele, who returns from London to her hometown of Benin. What should be a homecoming quickly becomes a confrontation with her past, especially the painful memories tied to her mother, played by Mercy Aigbe.

Told through a slow-burning mystery, the film raises questions about childhood trauma, cultural perception and the labels we place on people we don’t fully understand. Was her mother truly a “witch,” or was that belief a projection of her hurt and confusion?

Filmed across Benin and London, the settings mirror the emotional and cultural distance between the two women. The story gently peels back the layers of generational pain, showing how unspoken grief can linger and how forgiveness can feel just out of reach.

Alongside Irele and Aigbe, the film features performances from Timini Egbuson and Neo Akpofure, who bring depth and intensity to this story of reckoning and emotional truth. The project is directed and written by Nìyí Akinmolayan and produced by Anthill Studios in collaboration with FrameFlixHQ. Irele also serves as executive producer, signalling just how personal this story is for her.

“My Mother is a Witch” opens in cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, 23rd May.

Watch the trailer below.