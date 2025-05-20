Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop Style

Efe Irele Serves Tradition & Glamour in Edo-Inspired Premiere Look

Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood

Deadline Names Chioma Ude a 2025 Disruptor in Film and Television at 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Nollywood Scoop Style

The Internet Had Jokes and Love for Uzoamaka Power’s AMVCA Cultural Look

Inspired Nollywood Scoop

"Seven Doors" & "Lisabi: The Uprising" Sweep Major Wins at AMVCA 2025 | Full Winners List

Nollywood Style

From Head to Heel! The Ladies Slayed the AMVCA Red Carpet

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

MAKEMATION Enters Final Week in Nigerian Cinemas as Producers Unveil Africa-Wide & Global Release Plan

Nollywood Scoop

#AMVCA2025 Begins with Icons' Night Tribute to Nollywood’s Greats | See Highlights

Movies Nollywood Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Steps Behind & In Front of the Camera for Upcoming Film "Safari"

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

AMVCA: A Look Back at the Unforgettable Moments from Africa’s Biggest Film Night

Nollywood

Efe Irele Serves Tradition & Glamour in Edo-Inspired Premiere Look

Efe Irele brought fire and culture to her movie premiere, wearing a textured red dress and coat from Oshobor’s Edo Odion collection, styled with coral beads and blonde hair.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Efe Irele/Instagram

Efe Irele has a new film coming to cinemas, and it’s titled “My Mother Is A Wicked Witch.” But before we dive into the story itself, we have to talk about how she turned up for the premiere, because Efe turned up looking like the superstar she is.

The premiere was an all-red affair, and Efe Irele embraced the theme in the most elegant way. She wore a striking full-length red dress with a fitted bodice embellished with coral beads. From the hips downward, the dress flared into a dramatic silhouette made from a plush, textured fabric — possibly faux fur — adding richness and volume to the look.

Layered over the dress was a long, flowing coat crafted from the same material, extending into a bold train. The entire outfit, designed by Oshobor, is from his Edo Odion collection, which debuted last December at Lagos Fashion Week and paid homage to Edo culture through fiery red designs. It was a powerful choice for Efe, who also happens to be the producer of the film.

She completed the look with a statement coral necklace, matching earrings, and a blonde hairstyle that added a modern, glamorous touch.

See her full look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php