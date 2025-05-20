Efe Irele Serves Tradition & Glamour in Edo-Inspired Premiere Look

Efe Irele has a new film coming to cinemas, and it’s titled “My Mother Is A Wicked Witch.” But before we dive into the story itself, we have to talk about how she turned up for the premiere, because Efe turned up looking like the superstar she is.

The premiere was an all-red affair, and Efe Irele embraced the theme in the most elegant way. She wore a striking full-length red dress with a fitted bodice embellished with coral beads. From the hips downward, the dress flared into a dramatic silhouette made from a plush, textured fabric — possibly faux fur — adding richness and volume to the look.

Layered over the dress was a long, flowing coat crafted from the same material, extending into a bold train. The entire outfit, designed by Oshobor, is from his Edo Odion collection, which debuted last December at Lagos Fashion Week and paid homage to Edo culture through fiery red designs. It was a powerful choice for Efe, who also happens to be the producer of the film.

She completed the look with a statement coral necklace, matching earrings, and a blonde hairstyle that added a modern, glamorous touch.

See her full look below.