Asa Asika & Leona Adesanya’s Wedding Had the Geles, the Lace and the Stars | See Photos

Love showed up in every detail at Asa Asika and Leona Adesanya’s wedding. It was in the rich purples and deep greens worn with pride. In the coral beads passed down through generations. In the lace, the gele, the agbada. In the hand fans doing double duty as style statements and heat control. And in the music, joy, and spirit that filled the room.

The bride’s crew came repping in green, the groom’s side rolled through in purple. Lace was everywhere, gele game was strong, and the men showed up in white agbadas and embroidered caps. No one slacked.

It was the perfect Yoruba-Edo fusion party, and the stars were out too. Davido pulled up. Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C gave us a full-on couple moment. Let’s just say tradition met Instagram-level fashion, and everyone won.

See how the guests showed up below.

Nicole Chikwe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Chikwe (@nicolechikwe)

Davido

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Tolu Demuren (Toolz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo)

Naeto C

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naeto C (@naetosuperc)

Delly Pops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delly Pops. (@lifecontentbypops)