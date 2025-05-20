Connect with us

Asa Asika & Leona Adesanya’s Wedding Had the Geles, the Lace and the Stars | See Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Rainy Cannes Date Night Was Dripping in Love & Style

Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C Gave Us a Lesson in Love, Style & Softness at Asa Asika’s Wedding

These Photos of Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Are Giving Colour, Chemistry & Couple Goals

JAMB Admits Technical Error in 2025 UTME & Announces Retake for 379,997 Candidates

Asa Asika Is Engaged to Leona Adesanya! See Their Beautiful Photos

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Liquorose and Akin Faminu Wore It Best! Meet Your Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs

Nigerian culture and celebrity style came alive at Asa Asika and Leona Adesanya’s wedding.

Published

56 minutes ago

 on

Love showed up in every detail at Asa Asika and Leona Adesanya’s wedding. It was in the rich purples and deep greens worn with pride. In the coral beads passed down through generations. In the lace, the gele, the agbada. In the hand fans doing double duty as style statements and heat control. And in the music, joy, and spirit that filled the room.

The bride’s crew came repping in green, the groom’s side rolled through in purple. Lace was everywhere, gele game was strong, and the men showed up in white agbadas and embroidered caps. No one slacked.

It was the perfect Yoruba-Edo fusion party, and the stars were out too. Davido pulled up. Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C gave us a full-on couple moment. Let’s just say tradition met Instagram-level fashion, and everyone won.

See how the guests showed up below.

Nicole Chikwe

 

Davido

 

Tolu Demuren (Toolz)

 

Naeto C

 

Delly Pops

 

Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna

 

Chika Uwaize

 

Folasade Adeleke

 

