Nicole Chikwe & Naeto C Gave Us a Lesson in Love, Style & Softness at Asa Asika’s Wedding

There are plenty of ways to start the day, but few feel as satisfying as a quiet reminder that love is still very much in style. Asa Asika and Leona Adesanya got married this past weekend, and while we’re still gathering ourselves for the full wedding scoop – gowns, ceremony, emotional moments and all – Nicole Chikwe and Naeto C walked in and gave us a full-blown couple moment we weren’t ready for.

Nicole, lovingly known as Premium Pie (the nickname does what it needs to do), wore a structured purple gown with gold and silver beadwork that caught the light in all the right ways. The dress hugged her in the bodice, opened slightly at the neckline, and flared subtly at the hem – every detail was intentional. She paired it with a purple gele, gold jewellery, and the kind of makeup that says “yes, I understand the assignment.”

Naeto C was the perfect plus-one in a clean white agbada and a purple cap that matched Nicole’s look without trying too hard.

What we loved even more were the moments they shared in front of the camera. In one photo we can’t stop looking at, he’s standing behind her, leaning in, hand at her waist, gently kissing her shoulder, and she’s smiling like it’s the softest moment in the world. Which, honestly, it was.

See more photos below