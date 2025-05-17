You’ve Got To Read Davido’s Heartfelt Message to Asa Asika on His Wedding Day

Some people are more than friends. They show up, stand by you, and stay solid no matter what. That is who Asa Asika has been to Davido, not just a manager, but a brother.

Two days ago, we shared the news of Asa’s engagement to Leona Adesanya. Today they are getting married, and Davido poured his heart out in a message that says everything. He spoke about their journey. About building something from nothing, staying loyal to the people and the culture, and never chasing the spotlight.

Seeing you stand beside Leona, with peace in your eyes and love in your heart — I couldn’t hold it in. Not just because of the man you’ve become, but because of how you became him. Nothing was handed to us. We built this — through fire, through faith, through a bond that never broke.

We didn’t chase the spotlight. We stayed rooted. Loyal to our story, loyal to our people. We didn’t sell out — we carried the culture, even when it felt heavy. That’s why the blessings never left. Because we never left us behind. You’ve been more than my manager. You’ve been my shield. My sanity. My brother in every battle. When the lights were off and it got dark, you stayed. And even now, with the world at our feet — you’re still that same solid soul I started with.

Now, surrounded by family, friends, and years of shared history, Asa and Leona are having a wedding filled with beautiful, emotional moments. The love is showing in every corner under the hashtag #LAALAA.

Check out highlights from the wedding below.

