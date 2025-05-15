Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

These Photos of Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Are Giving Colour, Chemistry & Couple Goals

News Scoop

JAMB Admits Technical Error in 2025 UTME & Announces Retake for 379,997 Candidates

Scoop Sweet Spot

Asa Asika Is Engaged to Leona Adesanya! See Their Beautiful Photos

BN TV Scoop

Niecy Nash Dances Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Fiery Red Look

Beauty Scoop Style

Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Scoop Style

Liquorose and Akin Faminu Wore It Best! Meet Your Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs

Scoop Sports

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

Scoop Sweet Spot

We Can’t Stop Watching Afolabi Mosuru's Proposal to Fisayo Longe

Beauty Inspired Scoop

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Scoop

These Photos of Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Are Giving Colour, Chemistry & Couple Goals

Daniel and Toyosi Etim-Effiong casually gave us a street-style moment with romance and fashion in full colour. Come for the outfits, stay for the chemistry.
Avatar photo

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Don’t you just love it when couples step out looking good, showing off their style and reminding us once again just how in love they are?

And Daniel EtimEffiong and his wife, Toyosi, reminded us beautifully in these new photos — full of colour, charm, and a whole lot of love. In one of the shots, Toyosi is wearing a sleeveless mini dress. The top half is made of a deep reddish-purple fabric, decorated with red and lighter purple floral appliqués. The skirt is a bright purple with white vine-like embroidery and more red and orange floral details. She pairs the dress with translucent pink heeled sandals, her hair neatly pulled back.

Daniel stands right beside her, complementing her look with a long-sleeved, vertically striped shirt in shades of red, white, and yellow. It’s slightly unbuttoned to show a gold chain resting on his chest. He wears wide-legged black trousers with several layers of fringe at the hem, finishing off the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses. The two are seen walking hand in hand on a paved walkway, serving style and love in equal measure.

See more photos below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php