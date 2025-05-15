These Photos of Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Are Giving Colour, Chemistry & Couple Goals

Don’t you just love it when couples step out looking good, showing off their style and reminding us once again just how in love they are?

And Daniel Etim–Effiong and his wife, Toyosi, reminded us beautifully in these new photos — full of colour, charm, and a whole lot of love. In one of the shots, Toyosi is wearing a sleeveless mini dress. The top half is made of a deep reddish-purple fabric, decorated with red and lighter purple floral appliqués. The skirt is a bright purple with white vine-like embroidery and more red and orange floral details. She pairs the dress with translucent pink heeled sandals, her hair neatly pulled back.

Daniel stands right beside her, complementing her look with a long-sleeved, vertically striped shirt in shades of red, white, and yellow. It’s slightly unbuttoned to show a gold chain resting on his chest. He wears wide-legged black trousers with several layers of fringe at the hem, finishing off the outfit with black shoes and sunglasses. The two are seen walking hand in hand on a paved walkway, serving style and love in equal measure.

